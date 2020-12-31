LOCAL RESTAURANT NEWS: Culver’s confirms purchase of former Ruby Tuesday, to start construction this spring

The new Vandalia restaurant will employ between 90 and 100 people. “We are labor-intensive,” Potts said earlier this year. “Customers order at a counter, but our employees bring the food to your table. In the drive-through, we will often run food out to the cars.”

Mark Myers, the operating partner for the new restaurant, recently completed 12 weeks of training at the home office of Culver’s franchising operations in Sauk City, Wisconsin, and will be assisting a new Culver’s opening next month in Florida before returning to Ohio to launch the Vandalia restaurant, Potts said.

“We look forward to the challenges and rewards of opening this third Dayton-area location,” Potts said.

Culver’s Dayton-area expansion may not stop with Vandalia. Potts said earlier this year that he has looked at sites in Kettering and near Wright State University for possible expansion and has talked with potential franchise partners to add more Dayton-area locations.

Culver’s was founded in 1984 in Sauk City, Wisconsin by co-founder Craig Culver and his family. All but six Culver’s restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees.