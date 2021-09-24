dayton logo
X

Mash-up of fun awaits at Spring Valley’s 44th annual Potato Festival

The two-day Spring Valley Potato Festival is a mash-up of potato-related fun and features live music, children’s games, arts and crafts and a pet parade. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Caption
The two-day Spring Valley Potato Festival is a mash-up of potato-related fun and features live music, children’s games, arts and crafts and a pet parade. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

What to Do
By Lisa PowellAshley Moor
22 minutes ago

Mashed potato eating contest. Check!

Potato Putt-Putt. Check!

Love spuds? Then you’ll want to head to Spring Valley for their annual celebration of potatoes on Oct. 2 and 3.

ExploreBEST OF DAYTON: Nominate HERE for your favorites!

“Super Spud” is the theme for the 44th Annual Potato Festival, according to the event’s Facebook page. The weekend will be a mash-up of potato-related fun.

King and queen contests will kick off the festival Friday night in Bledsoe Park on Main Street followed by a potato putt-putt golf match and a mashed potato eating contest.

The 22nd annual Tater-Trot 5K run/walk race will take off Saturday morning at 8 a.m. Registration is $30 and will be held in Walton Park shelter house at Elm and Main streets at 7 a.m. The run/walk will take place on the bike trail.

ExploreCorny fun: Your ultimate guide to corn mazes in the Miami Valley

More race information can be found at www.springvalleyoh.com/events.

The two-day event will feature live music, children’s games, arts and crafts vendors and a pet parade on Sunday. Food vendors will be on hand and shops will be open for one-of-a-kind purchases.

Proceeds from the event are used to benefit the community’s library, youth activities and parks.

The full schedule of events can be found on the Spring Valley Potato Festival’s website.

ExploreBlack Lives Matter: 5 Reasons to See ‘American Son’ at Dayton Playhouse

HOW TO GO

What: 44th annual Spring Valley Potato Festival

Where: Downtown Spring Valley

When: Oct. 2-3

More info: Facebook | Website

In Other News
1
5 Miami Valley events you should check out this weekend
2
Corny fun: Your ultimate guide to corn mazes in the Miami Valley
3
Let’s eat! The 20 food and dining winners from Best of Dayton in...
4
5 reasons we’re excited about fall in the Miami Valley
5
Food, flyovers and fun: Wright State’s Festival of Flight returns this...
© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top