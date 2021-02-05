Mudlick Tap House eyes second location in Springboro

The address listed on the license application is 10 W. Central Ave., putting the project at the crossroads of downtown Springboro, at Central Avenue (Ohio 73) and Main Street (Ohio 741). One corner of that intersection is home to Wright Station, a new development that includes a performing arts center and the Warped Wing Barrel Room & Smokery craft brewery and brewpub.

Jennifer Dean, co-owner with her partner Forrest Williams of Mudlick Tap House in downtown Dayton, declined comment on the license application this morning, Feb. 5, other than to say it would be a second location for Mudlick. Springboro officials said this morning that they are not aware of any building plans that have been submitted regarding the new Mudlick location.