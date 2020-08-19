Nature-inspired indoor play space for children now open in Troy

A new indoor place space is now open on the southern end of the newly-renovated Sherwood of Troy shopping plaza in Troy.
Owners and Troy residents Autumn White and Jessica Gill created Timber & Bow Play Studio out of a desire for a clean, inspiring place for their own children to enjoy in the area, they said.
“As moms of little ones, we quickly recognized the void in Troy for somewhere to take our kids that was fun and clean for them, while also relaxing and enjoyable for adults,” said Autumn White, the co-owner of Timber & Bow Play Studio, in a news release. “So we decided to create just that space.”
The playspace includes many nature-inspired features, including its large wooden play structure, curly slide, plush grass turf and interactive toys.
“Watching children and adults come into our space and enjoy our nature-inspired play studio has been a dream come true,” said co-owner Jessica Gill.
Daily admission is $8 per child and children under one are free with a paid sibling. Individual child and family memberships are also available offering unlimited access to the play space for one year. Individual child memberships are $175 and family memberships are $275. Parents can also book private parties at the space by emailing Timber & Bow Play Studio at info@timberandbow.com.
The new play space is located at 71 Foss Way in Troy. Timber & Bow Play Studio will be open on Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon.
To learn more about Timber & Bow Play Space, visit their website.