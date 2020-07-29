Bubble tea shop/Vietnamese deli now open in Riverside

“Our tea place will be a combination between a Taiwanese drink shop and a Vietnamese deli shop,” Ngo said.

Bubble tea, or Boba, is a Taiwanese drink that emerged in the 1980s, consisting usually of fresh-brewed tea mixed with milk or fruits and topped off with chewy tapioca balls, Ngo said. At her shop, customers will be able to customize their bubble teas and adjust the level of sweetness with different ingredients and toppings, the business founder said.

Ngo said she has been planning for her new venture for many years but could not find the right location. The Airway Shopping Center, with its proximity to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and Wright State University, is a great fit, she said.

Yumi Boba Tea is projected to open around the first half of September, Ngo said. It will seat about 40 people, she said.

For more information and to look at a preliminary menu, go to www.yumibobatea.com. To keep up to date on the shop’s progress toward opening, check out its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/yumibobatea.