Quaker Heritage Scenic Byway winds through Quaker settlements in Waynesville, Wilmington

The byway includes the major sites of Ohio Quaker settlements in Waynesville and Wilmington, such as Quaker historical societies, Quaker Heritage Center at Wilmington College, Museum at the Friends Home, current and historic Quaker meetinghouses and in Harveysburg the first school for free Blacks in Ohio, according to a release from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

“The Quaker Heritage Scenic Byway reveals a new historical landscape of Quaker heritage, faith, culture and practice for visitors to Clinton and Warren counties. We are delighted to share this rich Ohio history and to welcome new visitors to our communities,” said Tanya Maus, director of the Quaker Heritage Center at Wilmington College.