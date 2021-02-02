Pop-up sweets shop has hot chocolate bombs, drunken peanut butter hearts on the menu

Speakeasy Sweets — formerly known as Thyme After Thyme Gourmet — will be offering up an assortment of sweets as part of a “pop-up” shop of sorts on Valentine’s Day at Mack’s Tavern in Washington Twp.
On Sunday, Feb. 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., customers can browse a collection at Mack’s Tavern that includes the following sweet treats:
- Chocolate-Covered Pretzels: One dozen pretzel rods dipped in a variety of Valentine colors and sprinkles. ($12/dozen)
- Chocolate-Covered Oreos: One dozen hand-dipped Oreo cookies in a variety of Valentine-inspired colors and sprinkles. ($15/dozen)
- Cake Balls: Available in vanilla, chocolate, strawberry or red velvet. ($15/dozen)
- Valentine Cake-Ball Assortment: Each of the above flavors dressed up in their Valentine’s finest. ($18/dozen)
- Strawberries & Champagne Cake Balls: Strawberry cake balls infused with champagne. ($24/dozen)
- Hot Chocolate Bombs: Available in white or milk chocolate, chocolate-covered strawberry, white chocolate strawberry, chocolate-covered cherry, salted caramel, chocolate peanut butter, snickerdoodle and red velvet. ($5 each)
- Peanut Butter Hearts: Each set includes two each of white, milk and dark chocolate. ($12/six)
- Drunken Peanut Butter Hearts: Each set includes two each of white, milk and dark chocolate. The peanut butter filling is infused with Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey. ($18/six)
- Raspberry Vanilla Cupcakes: Freshly baked vanilla cupcakes filled with a fresh raspberry filling and topped with white chocolate buttercream and a fresh raspberry. ($8/four)
- Framboise Cupcakes: Vanilla cupcakes filled with a fresh raspberry filling infused with Framboise and topped with Framboise buttercream and a fresh raspberry. ($12/four)
Credit: Speakeasy Sweets
Speakeasy Sweets will also be creating Valentine’s Day gift assortments that will include the aforementioned treats, along with other Cupid-inspired gifts like coffee mugs and stuffed animals. As an added bonus, if the bakery receives the special molds and cookie cutters in time, Valentine’s Day adult-themed items might also appear on the menu.
The rebranding of Thyme After Thyme Gourmet, owned and operated by Aimee Plesa, was designed to cater to one of Plesa’s greatest passions: crafting alcoholic treats for the masses. Now, Speakeasy Sweets offers an assortment of booze-inspired sweet treats.
Along with this pop-up shop filled with Valentine’s Day-inspired treats, Mack’s Tavern will also be serving a special Valentine’s Brunch with past brunch favorites. Ten percent of the profits from this event will be donated to the employees at Mack’s Tavern who have been financially impacted by the pandemic, according to tavern owner MacKenzie Manley.
WANT TO GO?
What: Speakeasy Sweets Pop-Up Shop
Where: Mack’s Tavern, 381 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Washington Twp.
When: Sunday, Feb. 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
More info: Facebook