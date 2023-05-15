‘Prohibition Murder!’ a mystery event at Fitton Center for Creative Arts

“This is our final event of the 2022-2023 season, and we’re finishing up in our ballroom as part of our Jazz & Cabaret Series with ‘Prohibition Murder!’ It is a murder mystery event, which is the very first time we’ve done anything like this,” said Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director of the Fitton Center.

Audience members can sit back and watch, or they can choose to be more involved. At the beginning, the host will introduce the characters and tell everybody about the setting and the storyline. Before intermission, there will be a murder.

Following intermission, there will be an interrogation of all of the suspects and guests will be able to ask questions about the suspects. They can also vote on the suspects.

“We thought this would be a lot of fun, and a great way to end our season,” MacKenzie-Thurley said. “It’s a classic whodunit, live and on stage.”

Murder mystery nights have been popular across the country and the Fitton Center wanted to put their own spin on it with this production led by Snider and his team, he said.

“As always, we just try to find something a little new and different for our audiences here at the Fitton Center, and things we haven’t tried before,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

How to go

What: “Prohibition Murder!”

When: 7:30 p.m. May 20

Where: Fitton Center for Creative Arts, Carruthers Signature Ballroom, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

Cost: $32 for Fitton Center members, $39 for non-members

More info: fittoncenter.org or (513) 863-8873 ext. 110