Purely Sweet Bakery: ‘Treat truck’ is loaded with tempting baked goods you won’t believe are gluten free

Name of food truck: Purely Sweet Bakery Treat Truck

When did business begin? I begin my specialty bakery business in 2013 but purchased my food truck in 2018 to take our specialty goods to many places and events from Dayton, to Cincinnati, and to Columbus.

What is your signature dish and why is it special?

That is a hard one, since we have several top items that are incredibly popular, not to just our gluten free and vegan customers, but to anyone not even having dietary restrictions. Our gluten free vegan cinnamon rolls are very popular, and our donuts are as well. Our keto products are hugely popular too.

Purely Sweet Bakery was founded by Dawn Valfor in 2013. The specialty bakery makes gluten-free, vegan, paleo and keto baked goods and products. LISA POWELL / STAFF Credit: LISA POWELL / STAFF Credit: LISA POWELL / STAFF

Who are the owners?

Dawn Vaflor, owner: I have an amazing staff of 13 that contributes to so much of our success. I have been baking since I was a little girl.

We had many fruit trees on our three-acre yard in the country and I would often make fruit pies and loved many cookies/cakes as a young girl (thank you 4H for cake decorating classes in fifth and sixth grades!)

I continued to make baked goods for friends and family over the decades, always experimenting with something new and challenging.

I was diagnosed with ME/CFS (myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome) in 1996 and developed food allergies as a result and became gluten-free and had to learn a new way of baking my favorite desserts. It was this passion that led me to begin integrating that in my business plan and it took off so well that I completely converted my baking to strictly gluten-free, vegan, paleo, and recently, keto.

What is the inspiration behind the name?

Because of my passion for eating/treating with whole foods and mostly organic ingredients, I wanted my name to exude purity and safety in our products. We are very proud to offer “clean” ingredients to our customers.

What’s the make and model of your vehicle?

Our special “treat truck” is a Mercedes Sprinter 2500.

Best thing about operating a food truck?

Meeting our customers that reach all over the Ohio area has been so rewarding and fun. I love my customer base and love to share our products with so many. I love that we have been to so many food truck rallies, festivals, VegFests, street fairs, businesses, high schools and elementary schools, country clubs, college campuses, and neighborhood parties, and have done incredibly well and serviced ALL people, regardless of our specialty products. We love that!

Gluten-free blueberry muffins from Purely Sweet Bakery. The bakery was founded by Dawn Valfor in 2013 and makes gluten-free, vegan, paleo and keto baked goods and products. LISA POWELL / STAFF Credit: LISA POWELL / STAFF Credit: LISA POWELL / STAFF

Hardest thing about operating a food truck?

The weather is our biggest challenge, but even on the harder days of downpour rain, we’ve still done well and had people stand in line to get our products. COVID-19 has been a major factor for our inability to get our truck out as much as we would be doing otherwise. All of our big events have been canceled, but we are going places wherever when can go, practicing social distance protocols. We love our partnership with Cedarville University’s Getting Started Weekend each year, welcoming new students. They know where to find local gluten-free and vegan items to meet their dietary needs.

Food truck or personal motto?

“Treat” people with great products and they will treat you back with amazing support!

Do you have gluten-free/vegetarian/vegan options?

We are strictly gluten-free in a dedicated commercial kitchen. Everything is gluten-free, many items are gluten-free, vegan, and also paleo and keto.

What is the best way people can find you/contact you?

Purely Sweet Bakery can be found on Facebook and Instagram.

We are located at 3375 Dayton- Xenia Rd in Beavercreek, where our products can be purchased in between food truck events. Bakery number: (937)-705-6605.

Purely Sweet Bakery was founded by Dawn Valfor in 2013. The specialty bakery makes gluten-free, vegan, paleo and keto baked goods and products. LISA POWELL / STAFF Credit: LISA POWELL / STAFF Credit: LISA POWELL / STAFF

We are a wholesale company servicing 13 different accounts including all three Dorothy Lane Market stores, Jungle Jim’s in Cincinnati, local coffee shops including Wholly Grounds in Dayton, Coffee Hub in Xenia and Beavercreek, Grounds for Pleasure in Tipp City and Platform Coffee House in Washington Courthouse.

We are also in smaller grocery stores including Haren’s Market in Troy, Healthy Alternative in Beavercreek and Hills Market in Worthington.

Gluten-free and vegan cinnamon rolls from Purely Sweet Bakery. The specialty bakery makes gluten-free, vegan, paleo and keto baked goods and products. LISA POWELL / STAFF Credit: LISA POWELL / STAFF Credit: LISA POWELL / STAFF

Can organizations or neighborhoods hire you? What are the details and the cost?

Yes, we can be hired for events and neighborhood parties. Prices vary, depending on event/organization. Contact Dawn Vaflor: (937) 902-9049.

Other dishes on your menu.

Cakes, cupcakes, donuts, cookies/cookie bars, brownies, keto sweet and savory items, breads (rolls, loaves, pizza crusts, bagels, English muffins), vegan ice cream, ice pops. So many options!