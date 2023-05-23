Queer-focused art, music festival to be held at Yellow Cab Tavern during Dayton Pride

Headliners include Abertooth Lincoln (Dayton) and Leggy (Cincinnati) along with featured artist Dave Ackels in addition to drag performances from Scarlett Moon and friends, burlesque performances, visual showcases, DJs, poetry and more. Handmade vendors, food trucks and more will be featured in the Night Market area.

“Our monthly HEARTSIQ events are aimed to be a showcase of all types of art created and performed by folk of the queer community.” said Kim L, HEARTSIQ board member and local DJ. “Dayton has been in desperate need of a common gathering place and events for the queer community for some time now. We have been blessed to have the opportunity to collaborate and create a space for us to celebrate ourselves, love each other and to thrive as a whole.”

Cover and doors open at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday with the full Night Market and entertainment starting at the same time. Drag brunch cover starts at 11 a.m. on Sunday with performance starting at 11:45 a.m.

Tickets are $15 for a Friday and Saturday weekend pass with an additional $10 add on for the drag brunch on Sunday. Single night tickets are $9 in advance and $12 at the door each night for both Friday and Saturday with drag brunch tickets available for $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Advanced tickets and more information are available online at HEARTSIQ.com.

Yellow Cab Tavern is located at 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton.