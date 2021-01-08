Rent this local theater for your very own private ‘Covid Pod’ movie night

The two-hour rental — for no more than 10 people — is available for a discounted rate of $175. Movie-goers must bring their own DVD or BluRay with a runtime under 120 minutes.

The Historic Plaza Theatre, located on 33 S. Main St. in downtown Miamisburg, December 9, 2016. Photo credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

“This special is also meant as an opportunity for fellow small businesses who might have everyone zooming from remote locations to reunite for a fun evening or just a group of friends and family,” Stuckrad-Smolinski said.

The concession area will be open with wine and beer available. The treats are not included in the rental price.

The movie theater has been open since June with a limited house of 100 patrons, Stuckrad-Smolinski said. The rental special will help fund operations and repair of the historic building and go toward employee payroll.

Emily von Stuckrad-Smolinski is the executive director of The Plaza Theatre in Miamisburg. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

To reserve a rental date email myplazatheatre@gmail.com or private-message the theater on the Plaza Theatre Facebook page.

Payment is via PayPal and there are no refunds or rescheduling.

Dates available to reserve the Plaza Theatre are: Monday, Jan. 25, 7 p.m.-9 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan. 26, 7 p.m.-9 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 27, 7 p.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 30, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.; Monday, Feb. 1, 7 p.m.-9 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 2, 7 p.m.-9 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 3, 7 p.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 6, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.; Monday, Feb. 8, 7 p.m.-9 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m.-9 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 10, 7 p.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 13, 1 p.m. -3 p.m.; Monday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m. -9 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 16, 7 p.m. -9 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m. -9 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 20, 1 p.m. -3 p.m.

The theatre is also available for larger events, including training seminars, recitals, corporate events and private parties. Details and pricing can be found at www.myplazatheatre.com/rent-the-theatre.

The Neon in Dayton also offers private screening rentals. Call (937) 222-8452 for details, reservations and cost.