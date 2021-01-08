Rent this local theater for your very own private ‘Covid Pod’ movie night

Have you missed buttered popcorn and the big-screen movie experience?
The Plaza Theatre, at 33 S. Main St. in downtown Miamisburg, is offering a “Covid Pod Party Special” to help scratch that itch.
“Basically, a Covid pod translates to those who are in your bubble or household depending on what your situation is,” Emily von Stuckrad-Smolinski, executive director of The Plaza Theatre, said.
“We decided to offer up a safe option for those who might want to gather in small groups that isn’t their home. It won’t break the bank, especially if it’s split between the party, and with 292 seats, people have plenty of room to stay socially distant from one another.”
Patrons are required to wear masks at all times in the theatre unless they are consuming concessions or beverages.
The two-hour rental — for no more than 10 people — is available for a discounted rate of $175. Movie-goers must bring their own DVD or BluRay with a runtime under 120 minutes.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
“This special is also meant as an opportunity for fellow small businesses who might have everyone zooming from remote locations to reunite for a fun evening or just a group of friends and family,” Stuckrad-Smolinski said.
The concession area will be open with wine and beer available. The treats are not included in the rental price.
The movie theater has been open since June with a limited house of 100 patrons, Stuckrad-Smolinski said. The rental special will help fund operations and repair of the historic building and go toward employee payroll.
To reserve a rental date email myplazatheatre@gmail.com or private-message the theater on the Plaza Theatre Facebook page.
Payment is via PayPal and there are no refunds or rescheduling.
Dates available to reserve the Plaza Theatre are: Monday, Jan. 25, 7 p.m.-9 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan. 26, 7 p.m.-9 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 27, 7 p.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 30, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.; Monday, Feb. 1, 7 p.m.-9 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 2, 7 p.m.-9 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 3, 7 p.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 6, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.; Monday, Feb. 8, 7 p.m.-9 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m.-9 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 10, 7 p.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 13, 1 p.m. -3 p.m.; Monday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m. -9 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 16, 7 p.m. -9 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m. -9 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 20, 1 p.m. -3 p.m.
The theatre is also available for larger events, including training seminars, recitals, corporate events and private parties. Details and pricing can be found at www.myplazatheatre.com/rent-the-theatre.
The Neon in Dayton also offers private screening rentals. Call (937) 222-8452 for details, reservations and cost.