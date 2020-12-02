RESTAURANT NEWS: Meadowlark reopens, offers pickup and delivery only for now

Meadowlark on Far Hills Avenue in Washington Twp. has reopened for curbside carryout and delivery only, and will keep its dining room closed “for the time being,” founder and owner Elizabeth Wiley said on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
“We re-open today at 11:30 a.m. and are so excited to cook for you again!” Meadowlark’s Facebook page told diners on Tuesday, Dec. 1. “A reminder that our dining room is not open at this time and we are ONLY offering CARRY-OUT with convenient curbside pickup or even more convenient delivery.”
Wiley had announced in a Nov. 19 Facebook post that the restaurant would close temporarily due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.
In a Nov. 23 Facebook post, Meadowlark’s owner said the restaurant’s dining room would be “closed at least until the Montgomery County Stay-At-Home Advisory ends,” but the restaurant would reopen Dec. 1 for pickup and delivery.
Meadowlark’s temporary hours are Tuesday through Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. The lunch menu is available until 4 p.m., the dinner menu from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information, check out www.facebook.com/MeadowlarkRestaurant or go to www.meadowlarkrestaurant.com, or call 937-434-4750.