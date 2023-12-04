Santa Claus is coming to town! When and where to find the jolly man in Dayton

The Mall at Fairfield Commons

🎅Santa’s Village Presented by Dayton Children’s Hospital

Catch him before his sleigh takes off! Dayton Children’s Hospital has made it possible for children to spend time with Saint Nicholas inside Santa’s Village throughout December. Those anxious to visit Santa right away can reserve their seats to simplify the Santa experience. Visit mallatfairfieldcommons.com for more information.

Where: Center Court on the lower level of the Mall at Fairfield Commons, 2727 Fairfield Commons Dr., Beavercreek

When: Dec. 16-23; 11 a.m-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday; Christmas Eve: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cost: Free | Photo packages are available for purchase

More info: Website

🎅Sensitive Santa Sponsored by Therapy Connections

The Mall at Fairfield Commons will be hosting a special meet and greet with Santa Claus for children with sensory sensitivities and special needs on Dec. 10 . The experience will be quieter and more subdued in order to cater to those children with special needs and sensory sensitivities. In fact, even mall traffic will be reduced in Santa’s Village during the time of the event to lessen sensory stimuli.

Where: Center Court at the Mall at Fairfield Commons, 2727 Fairfield Commons Drive, Beavercreek

When: 9-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 10

More info: Website

🎅Paws & Claus

Pet owners can bring their cat or dog to visit Santa Claus at the Mall at Fairfield Commons during an event that will also include photo opportunities with Santa and toy and treat giveaways.

Where: Center Court at the Mall at Fairfield Commons, 2727 Fairfield Commons Drive, Beavercreek

When: 5-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4 and Dec. 11

More info: Website

Dayton Mall

🎅Photos with Santa

St. Nick will be in the building taking photos with children and asking what they want for Christmas this year until Christmas Eve. You can make reservations online. Walk-ups are accepted.

Where: Center Court at Dayton Mall, 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton

When: Through Dec 24. Times vary, see full schedule here.

Cost: Visit is free. Photo packages are available with purchase.

More info: Facebook

Other locations

🎅Carillon Christmas

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

During the holiday season, Carillon Historical Park is transformed into a winter wonderland with the dazzling 200-feet-tall Carillon Tree of Light lighting up the sky each night and the remaining acres of land lit up with holiday lights. Visitors will also be able to visit with Santa Claus through Dec. 23, tour acres of magical lights displays, go holiday shopping and indulge in holiday-inspired treats.

Where: 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

When: Through Dec. 30; 5-9 p.m., Sundays-Thursdays and 5-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Cost: $14 for Adults, $10 per child.

More info: website

🎅Pictures with Santa at Treasure Aisles Flea Market

The Treasure Aisle Fleas Market welcomes Santa to the venue! He will be stationed in the Main Dining area, and will bring holiday cheer to guests of the flea market.

Where: Treasure Aisle Flea Market: 320 N. Garver Rd, Monroe

When: Through Dec. 23; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Cost: Pictures are free, but guests can buy a printed photo for $5

More info: Facebook

🎅HoHo Hayrides

Hidden Valley Orchard celebrates the Holiday season with special winter hayrides. Price of admission includes crafts, hot coco, s’mores, and a visit with Santa! Purchasing a ticket in advance is required.

Where: Hidden Valley Orchard, 5474 N. State Route 48, Lebanon

When: Through Dec. 17; 6- 9 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays, 12-3 p.m. Sundays

Cost: $20 per person. Children under 2 are free but must stay in parent’s lap

More info: website

🎅Ohio Renaissance Festival’s Yuletide Village: Season of Lights

The Ohio Renaissance Festival presents a Yuletide Village. This celebration of the holiday season will include visits with Woodland Santa Claus and Krampus, a Yuletide Market with plenty of potential gift ideas, from jewelry to classic wooden toys, themed lit areas, a colorful Gum Drop Alley, costumed carolers, cheery food and beverage menu and live entertainment.

Where: Renaissance Park, 10542 OH-73, Waynesville

When: Every Friday and Saturday from through Dec. 16. 5-9 p.m. Fridays and 3- 9 p.m. Saturdays.

Cost: Admission is $17 per person. Children 12 years of age and younger get in for free. Tickets can be purchased online and at the gate.

More info: yuletidevillage.com

🎅Lighting Up Oakwood

Beginning at 6 p.m., lit luminaries will line the boulevards on Far Hills Avenue, Shafor Boulevard and other prominent buildings in Oakwood. At 6:30 p.m., the illumination of the city’s holiday tree will take place at Shafor Park, along with live entertainment, refreshments, visits with Santa Claus and horse-drawn carriage rides.

Where: Shafor Park, located on Shafor Boulevard and Patterson Road in Oakwood

When: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10

More info: Website

🎅Land of Illusion Christmas Glow

Celebrate the season at the Christmas Glow, a mile of 3 million lights at the Christmas Around the World drive-through experience. A petting zoo, gift shop, Santa’s Workshop and Christmas Village will also be available for visits.

Where: Land of Illusion, 8762 Thomas Rd., Middletown

When: Through Dec. 30 from 6-10 p.m. Closed Christmas Day. Drive-thru only starting Dec. 26.

Cost: $12 per person

More info: www.landofillusion.com/glow/attractions/christmas-drive-thru

🎅Woodland Lights

Woodland Lights is a beloved holiday lights display offering a half-mile-long paved path of lights and holiday displays. This year’s event will include train rides, but not amusement park rides that have been featured annually through 2019. Carriage rides and Santa Claus will be a part of this year’s event.

Where: Countryside Park on the campus of the Washington Twp. RecPlex, 895 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton

When: Fridays through Sundays from through Dec. 23 and nightly from Dec. 26-30, with lights only. Hours are 6-9 p.m. Gates close at 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Tickets may be purchased for $9 at www.woodlandlights.org or at the gate. Children 2 and under are admitted free

More info: www.washingtontwp.org/recreation/woodland_lights