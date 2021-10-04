dayton logo
X

SAUERKRAUT PIZZA?! Dozens of sauerkraut creations, crafts and entertainment await at Ohio Sauerkraut Festival

People lined Main Street in Waynesville Saturday eating food made with Sauerkraut as a part of the 2009 Ohio Sauerkraut Festival. Jim Noelker/Dayton Daily News
Caption
People lined Main Street in Waynesville Saturday eating food made with Sauerkraut as a part of the 2009 Ohio Sauerkraut Festival. Jim Noelker/Dayton Daily News

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

What to Do
By Aaron EppleAshley Moor
1 hour ago

Back in the early 1970s, when Waynesville residents randomly decided to add a sauerkraut dinner to a sidewalk sale, a curious hybrid was born.

Fifty years later, this festival now combines a plethora of sauerkraut-related food items with hundreds of craftspeople and attracts over 350,000 people annually. This year, the Ohio Sauerkraut Festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 9 and Sunday, Oct. 10.

If you’re a fan of sauerkraut or crafts or both, here’s what you can expect to find at the Ohio Sauerkraut Festival.

ExploreCountry songwriters, comics in spotlight at LGBT film fest

SAUERKRAUT IN WHAT?!

It shouldn’t be surprising that a sauerkraut-oriented festival would produce some odd concoctions:

- Sauerkraut pizza: Sauerkraut layered over cheese, mixed with sausages and onions

- German sundaes: Mashed potato with sauerkraut, cheese, sour cream

Naturally, there are more conventional kraut items as well such as:

- Pork, kraut and mashed potatoes

- Sauerkraut balls: Sauerkraut and mashed potatoes in a deep-fried crust

- Sauerkraut doughnuts

- Sauerkraut fudge

A giant hot dog is topped with sauerkraut at the Hawg Dawgs booth, supporting the Waynesville High School's athletic boosters, during Saturday's Sauerkraut Festival in Waynesville. NICK DAGGY / STAFF
Caption
A giant hot dog is topped with sauerkraut at the Hawg Dawgs booth, supporting the Waynesville High School's athletic boosters, during Saturday's Sauerkraut Festival in Waynesville. NICK DAGGY / STAFF

Credit: HANDOUT

Credit: HANDOUT

ExplorePumpkin Pickin’: The best places to pick your own pumpkins in Miami Valley

COMFORT FOOD

Assuming you’re a fan of crafts but not kraut, or are just a general festival connoisseur, there are plenty of non-kraut items to munch on, too, including:

- Brats, Polish sausage

- Pork chop sandwiches

- Funnel cakes

- Soft pretzels

ARTS AND CRAFTS FOR 2021

There will be diverse craftspeople selling their wares in many categories. They are:

- Candles and potpourri

- Clothing accessories

- Country crafts/primitives

- Florals/wreaths/baskets

- Glass/ceramics/porcelain

- Holiday crafts

- Jewelry

- Leather

- Lotions/soaps/spa products

- Metalwork

- Pet accessories

- Photography/artists/frames

- Pottery

- Pre-packaged take home food/crafts

- Scrapbooking/paper

- Stitch/knitting/needle embroidery

- Toys

- Wood crafts

There is also a miscellaneous category, which includes such items as cornhole games and bags, wall clocks, handcrafted guitar picks, sports items and ornaments, sand art for kids, friendship trees, universal cup handles, and more.

LIVE MUSIC

The full live entertainment lineup includes:

Saturday:

- 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Street Wise Band

- 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.: Opening ceremonies

- Noon to 1:30 p.m.: Joey Said No

- 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: TimeStamp

- 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Bourbon Road Band

- 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Barely Able

Sunday:

- 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.: United Methodist Church Service

- 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: Wild Rice Music Revue

- Noon to 12:45 p.m.: Waynesville Marching Band

- 12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Fin Tan

- 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. : Michelle Robinson Band

- 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Locking Up Otis

Explore12 notable shows to see this month
The Annual Ohio Sauerkraut Festival is scheduled for Oct. 9 and 10.
Caption
The Annual Ohio Sauerkraut Festival is scheduled for Oct. 9 and 10.

HOW TO GO

What: Ohio Sauerkraut Festival

Where: Main Street in downtown Waynesville

When: Oct. 9-10; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday

Cost: Free

More Info: 513-897-8855 or www.sauerkrautfestival.com.

In Other News
1
It’s National Taco Day! Where to get a free or cheap taco today
2
Celebrate the beginning of autumn in downtown Dayton with shopping...
3
Condado Tacos to celebrate National Taco Day with free tacos and new...
4
Sueño to host exclusive wine dinner with Argentinian winemaker this...
5
Dust off your dirndls! Dayton German Club to celebrate Oktoberfest this
© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top