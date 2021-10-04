SAUERKRAUT PIZZA?! Dozens of sauerkraut creations, crafts and entertainment await at Ohio Sauerkraut Festival

Back in the early 1970s, when Waynesville residents randomly decided to add a sauerkraut dinner to a sidewalk sale, a curious hybrid was born.
Fifty years later, this festival now combines a plethora of sauerkraut-related food items with hundreds of craftspeople and attracts over 350,000 people annually. This year, the Ohio Sauerkraut Festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 9 and Sunday, Oct. 10.
If you’re a fan of sauerkraut or crafts or both, here’s what you can expect to find at the Ohio Sauerkraut Festival.
SAUERKRAUT IN WHAT?!
It shouldn’t be surprising that a sauerkraut-oriented festival would produce some odd concoctions:
- Sauerkraut pizza: Sauerkraut layered over cheese, mixed with sausages and onions
- German sundaes: Mashed potato with sauerkraut, cheese, sour cream
Naturally, there are more conventional kraut items as well such as:
- Pork, kraut and mashed potatoes
- Sauerkraut balls: Sauerkraut and mashed potatoes in a deep-fried crust
- Sauerkraut doughnuts
- Sauerkraut fudge
Credit: HANDOUT
COMFORT FOOD
Assuming you’re a fan of crafts but not kraut, or are just a general festival connoisseur, there are plenty of non-kraut items to munch on, too, including:
- Brats, Polish sausage
- Pork chop sandwiches
- Funnel cakes
- Soft pretzels
ARTS AND CRAFTS FOR 2021
There will be diverse craftspeople selling their wares in many categories. They are:
- Candles and potpourri
- Clothing accessories
- Country crafts/primitives
- Florals/wreaths/baskets
- Glass/ceramics/porcelain
- Holiday crafts
- Jewelry
- Leather
- Lotions/soaps/spa products
- Metalwork
- Pet accessories
- Photography/artists/frames
- Pottery
- Pre-packaged take home food/crafts
- Scrapbooking/paper
- Stitch/knitting/needle embroidery
- Toys
- Wood crafts
There is also a miscellaneous category, which includes such items as cornhole games and bags, wall clocks, handcrafted guitar picks, sports items and ornaments, sand art for kids, friendship trees, universal cup handles, and more.
LIVE MUSIC
The full live entertainment lineup includes:
Saturday:
- 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Street Wise Band
- 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.: Opening ceremonies
- Noon to 1:30 p.m.: Joey Said No
- 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: TimeStamp
- 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Bourbon Road Band
- 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Barely Able
Sunday:
- 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.: United Methodist Church Service
- 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: Wild Rice Music Revue
- Noon to 12:45 p.m.: Waynesville Marching Band
- 12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Fin Tan
- 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. : Michelle Robinson Band
- 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Locking Up Otis
HOW TO GO
What: Ohio Sauerkraut Festival
Where: Main Street in downtown Waynesville
When: Oct. 9-10; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday
Cost: Free
More Info: 513-897-8855 or www.sauerkrautfestival.com.