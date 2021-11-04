SHOPPING SMALL FOR THE HOLIDAYS: A guide to the shops of Waynesville

Waynesville has become the antiques capital of the Midwest, boasting an impressive collection of distinctive antique stores throughout its downtown area.
From primitive-style furniture to vintage holiday oddities, the village is chock full of awe-inspiring antique collections. In addition, it boasts an array of boutiques and home décor stores that offer numerous opportunities for shoppers to find distinctive gifts.
Here’s an abbreviated holiday shopping guide — you’ll find more pleasant surprises when you visit the village — to help gift-givers explore all that Waynesville has to offer. Happy shopping!
🎁Antiques
BRASS LANTERN/CHEAP JOHN’S COUNTRY STORE
Location: 100 S. Main St., Waynesville
Hours: Wednesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
More info: Facebook
This antiques and specialty foods shop includes gourmet food lines like Davis & Davis Soups and Dips, Davidson Tea and Rabbit Creek Gluten Free Products, along with a large assortment of candles and replacement parts for oil lamps, shade, chimneys, burners and wicks.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
LILLY’S CORNER MALL
Location: 105 S. Main St., Waynesville
Hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Lilly’s Corner Mall includes 7,000 square feet of quality antiques, furniture, handcrafted stained glass, homemade soy candles, pottery and vintage items from a number of vendors with different styles and niches.
PAST PERFECT ANTIQUES
Location: 77 S. Main St., Waynesville
Hours: Monday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More info: Facebook
This downtown antiques staple sells everything from typewriters to vintage holiday decorations.
THE SCARLET BARN & GRAY HOUSE ANTIQUES
Location: 229 High St., Waynesville
Hours: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
More info: Facebook
Located just a block away from Lilly’s Corner Mall, the Scarlet Barn & Gray House Antiques specializes in antique furniture, military memorabilia, Star Wars collectibles, vinyl records and more.
TOUCH OF HEAVEN ANTIQUES
Location: 258 S. Main St., Waynesville
Hours: Mostly open only via appointment, though occasionally will open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.
More info: Facebook
Touch of Heaven Antiques purchases items from individuals who are downsizing or moving, in most cases. This means that the store has a large collection of antique furniture, barn items, collectibles and other interesting and unique items. Appointments can be made for individuals who would like to browse the collection on other days of the week.
VILLAGE SALVAGE
Location: 85 S. Main St., Waynesville
Hours: Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
If you’re looking for vintage hardware, doors, windows, cabinets, fireplace mantels, ceiling tins, tables, light fixtures and more elements with which to accent your home, the Village Salvage in downtown Waynesville is the spot. These items have been salvaged from old buildings, homes, restaurants, barns and factories, meaning they carry a sense of vintage individuality with them.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
WAYNESVILLE ANTIQUE MALL
Location: 69 S. Main St., Waynesville
Hours: Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
More info: Facebook
The Waynesville Antique Mall is one of the anchors of the Waynesville antiques shopping scene, offering an eclectic selection of antique goods and located in an old brick building built in 1882.
WENDY’S TREASURES
Location: 174 S. Main St., Waynesville
Hours: Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More info: Facebook
Wendy’s Treasures, located in downtown Waynesville, sells an assortment of antique and vintage items from coins and old money to knives.
🎁Art/Home Decor
AMERICAN HOME COMFORTS
Location: 258 S. Main St. #3, Waynesville
Hours: Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
American Home Comforts carries a variety of home décor items, seasonal items (like holiday items) and Fairy Garden items.
AMERICAN PIE
Location: 43 S. Main St., Waynesville
Hours: Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
American Pie, owned and operated by a husband-and-wife team, sells a variety of furniture and other items made from salvaged materials. Each item is handcrafted from recycled timber found in barns and other structures.
ART EXPRESSIONS
Location: 243 High St., Waynesville
Hours: Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
More info: Facebook
Art Expressions is both a fine art gallery and store chock full of unique used books, pottery and other items.
BENNER’S COLONIAL TRADITIONS
Location: 61 S. Main St., Waynesville
Hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Inspired by earlier time periods, Benner’s Colonial Traditions sells reproduction furniture, Windsor chairs, settees and bar stools, kitchen cabinets, pottery, rugs and other home décor accessories.
CANADA GOOSE GALLERY
Location: 97 S. Main St., Waynesville
Hours: Tuesday through Friday from 10:30 to 5 p.m., Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
This Waynesville art gallery and shop sells artwork by artist P. Buckley Moss, along with artwork, gift items, porcelain ornaments and figurines and children’s books.
ETSELLE
Location: 69 S. Main St., Waynesville
Hours: Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
More info: Facebook
Etselle embraces a “warm rustic country atmosphere” through its rural-inspired antiques and new home décor items like candles, jewelry, art and more.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
HOME GIRL DECOR
Location: 185 S. Main St., Waynesville
Hours: Monday through Wednesday by appointment, Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
This shop carries items that work hard to outfit your home in charm, like painted furniture, unique home decor, antiques, candles, gifts and more. It will be especially worth your while to head to the shop during the holiday season, as Home Girl Decor carries a number of unique seasonal items, like ornaments.
SAWDUST & STITCHES
Location: 30 S. Main St., Waynesville
Hours: Typically open on the weekends. Check their Facebook page for updated hours.
Sawdust & Stitches specializes in primitive home and yard décor. Essentially, primitive décor blends styles from a historic or early Americana time period, demonstrated through the use of muted colors and rough, simple textures. The store prides themselves on carrying locally made unique treasures.
THE LOOKING GLASS
Location: 49 S. Main St., Waynesville
Hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
If you’re searching for that perfect accessory for your garden (or your loved one’s garden), you’re sure to find it at The Looking Glass in Waynesville. Along with Old World garden plants, the shop also sells metal garden arbors, garden benches, American flags, pottery, tin animals and more accents perfectly suited for any garden.
THE PEDDLER HOUSE
Location: 258 S. Main St., Waynesville
Hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Especially during the holiday season, The Peddler House turns into a holiday wonderland, selling an assortment of Candleberry Candles, Old World hand-blown Christmas ornaments, nativities and unique gifts and home décor. The shop also offers customers the chance to browse through a collection of eclectic collectibles and jewelry.
🎁Clothing, Jewelry and Cosmetics
Credit: Tom Gilliam
BUCKEYE CHARM
Location: 260 High St., Waynesville
Hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
More info: Facebook
Buckeye Charm offers an assortment of goods from other local small businesses, like printed shirts, candles, soaps, vintage clothing and items and antiques.
THE KINDRED NEST
Location: 46 S. Main St., Waynesville
Hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
More info: Facebook
Looking to find a nice gift for that person in your life who only expects the best? Head to the Kindred Nest on your holiday shopping jaunt to find a wide selection of handbags, jewelry, scarves, home décor and more.
🎁Specialty Foods
WAYNESVILLE CANDY SHOPPE
Location: 33 S. Main St., Waynesville
Hours: Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Give your loved ones what they really want for the holidays this year: chocolate and candy. Though you’ll first want to consult with the shop’s Facebook page to get an idea of what they are currently offering for the season, it typically offers sweet delicacies like dipped Oreos and pretzels, peppermint bark, Buckeyes, chocolate-covered cherries and milk chocolate turtles.
