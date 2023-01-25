Sledding in Dayton: Best place to go on a snow day like this

⛄️ Indian Riffle Park

2801 E. Stroop Road, Kettering

Nestled behind Kettering Middle School off Glengarry Drive and Stroop Road is a beautiful sledding secret. The Indian Riffle Park hill is more of a mound, giving sliders more than one side to slide down. No obstacles with pretty smooth rides.

⛄️ Community Golf Course

2917 Berkley St., Dayton

After a wet snow and a few good runs where the snow gets packed so tight to the point of almost being ice, you have found “Suicide Hill,” right next to Hills & Dales MetroPark.

If you crave scary sledding adventures, then bypass all others and go to “Suicide Hill.” You may get a little bumped up, but you won’t be disappointed. (We recommend caution and common sense.)

Five Rivers MetroParks has three designated sledding spots:

⛄️ Englewood MetroPark

100 E. National Road, Vandalia

The sledding hill is located along the dam in the West Park. It’s steep, but there’s plenty of room to have multiple launches for races or stunt competitions. Use the 100 E. National Rd. entrance (US 40 at State Route 48) and follow the park road to the right for parking.

⛄️ Taylorsville MetroPark

1200 Brown School Road, Vandalia

Grass turf and no obstacles with a gentle grade makes for safe but long-distance sledding. The entrance is located on the east side of Brown School Road, south of U.S.40. This hill offers a smooth/bumpy ride down a slope of 30 degrees with a 400 to 500 foot run. Taylorsville MetroPark’s Sledding Hill’s entrance is on east side of Brown School Road, south of U.S. 40.

⛄️ Germantown MetroPark

6206 Boomershine Road, Germantown (just north of Manning Road)

It’s a little out of the way for many, but the big hill at Germantown MetroPark is well worth the drive. Located 20 minutes from Dayton, it is arguably the best hill in the MetroPark system for sledding.

⛄️ Wright Memorial Park

2380 Memorial Road, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton

The hill is an area favorite. Located off Route 444 on Kauffman Avenue next to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, this hill has great access and parking. The designated sledding area is a grass surface ranging from smooth to bumpy. The slope is approximately 40 degrees with a lengthy run of about 700 to 800 feet. Many great spots act as ramps for those who like catching air. The only real obstacles are trees, but they’re at the top of the hill — well out of the way of a good run.

The City of Dayton also has several parks with good hills:

⛄️ Washington Park, 100 N. Wright Ave., Dayton

⛄️ Bomberger Park at the corner of E. Fifth and Keowee Streets, Dayton

⛄️ Triangle Park, 1700 Embury Park Rd., Dayton

Did we miss your favorite go-to sledding spot?