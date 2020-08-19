X

Springboro brewery unveils new in-house kitchen, extensive food menu

By Mark Fisher

Crooked Handle Brewing Co. in Springboro has launched its own in-house kitchen and a relatively extensive food menu to accompany its craft beers.

“Operating a kitchen is not something we considered when we decided to open a brewery in 2015,” Jason Moore, co-founder and head brewer, told this news outlet. “Still, we recognized an opportunity missing in our business, and we put a plan in motion in early 2019 to fill that void. We knew if it was going to have the Crooked Handle name, we had to do it right.”

Moore and his partners enlisted help from local restaurateur and restaurant consultant Chris Cavender to design the kitchen and hired James Tam as kitchen manager and lead cook. The result is a menu of scratch-made brewpub fare that Moore said includes “some familiar favorites as well as signature Crooked creations only found at Crooked Handle, such as the Bacon Bleu Bomber Burger or Dry Rubbed Wings” that are slow-smoked, then deep-fried.

There is also a “Green Eggs and Ham Sammie” consisting of grilled ham and Swiss topped with chimichurri aioli and an over-easy egg, served on Dorothy Lane Market farmhouse sourdough bread. The menu includes eight burger options, a half-dozen sandwiches, appetizers, soups, salads and sides.

The craft brewery at 760 N. Main St. in Springboro also has a second patio installed in part of the parking lot in front of the brewpub’s entrance to help accommodate social distancing.

Crooked Handle’s hours are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. The kitchen closes one hour before the taproom closes.

For more information, check out the Crooked Handle Brewing Co. Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crookedhandle or call (937) 790-3450.

