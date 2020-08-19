Springboro brewery unveils new in-house kitchen, extensive food menu

“Operating a kitchen is not something we considered when we decided to open a brewery in 2015,” Jason Moore, co-founder and head brewer, told this news outlet. “Still, we recognized an opportunity missing in our business, and we put a plan in motion in early 2019 to fill that void. We knew if it was going to have the Crooked Handle name, we had to do it right.”

Moore and his partners enlisted help from local restaurateur and restaurant consultant Chris Cavender to design the kitchen and hired James Tam as kitchen manager and lead cook. The result is a menu of scratch-made brewpub fare that Moore said includes “some familiar favorites as well as signature Crooked creations only found at Crooked Handle, such as the Bacon Bleu Bomber Burger or Dry Rubbed Wings” that are slow-smoked, then deep-fried.