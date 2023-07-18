Springfield’s CultureFest has new location and kick-off event

Springfield’s CultureFest is coming back — and at a new location — Sept. 23.

This sponsor-funded fest will include merchandise and informational vendors, bands, dance groups, a DJ, food trucks, and the Cincinnati Circus group. Kids will have activities such as potato sack races, face painting, and balloon artists.

There will be Philippines, Mexican-Folk and hip-pop dance groups as well as Soul, Motown, rock, and Latin bands performing.

“This fest is an awareness and celebration of all the diverse cultures we have in our city,” said Aaron Clark, City of Springfield’s Neighborhood Planning Coordinator.

Another new addition to the CultureFest is a rooftop Kick-Off event from 6-8 p.m. Friday, the night before, with live entertainment and food. This will be a perfect opportunity for people to socialize, play games and enjoy live music, said Clark.

The kick-off will be at 99 Parking Garage Rooftop, and CultureFest will be at National Toll Commons from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Applications and sign-up for vendors and volunteers, and to make donations can be found on its Facebook page.