Starbucks quietly closes one of its Beavercreek locations at the Mall at Fairfield Commons

Starbucks has closed one of its Beavercreek locations at the Mall at Fairfield Commons.
A metal gate has been drawn shut around the Starbucks location in the upstairs food court of the Mall at Fairfield Commons, and there has been no activity there for several days. Messages left with Starbucks representatives on Sunday, Feb. 7, and Monday, Feb. 8, had not elicited a response by Friday morning. A spokeswoman for the Mall at Fairfield Commons said earlier this week that she was “unable to comment” on the shuttered Starbucks.
There is no signage alerting customers to the store’s status, but an employee of a nearby Starbucks — a drive-through location that remains open and operating in a free-standing building at 2735 N. Fairfield Drive on the perimeter of the Mall at Fairfield Commons — said Thursday that the sister location inside the mall “will not be reopening.”
The food-court Starbucks is no longer listed as an active location on the coffee giant’s web site. And an online listing of tenants on the Mall at Fairfield Commons web site lists only the Starbucks perimeter store.
The Mall at Fairfield Commons has seen turnover in some of its food-court tenant spaces. Taco Street Co. opened a week ago in space that was vacated last year by Wayback Burgers. A year ago, Deg’s Flame Grilled Chicken moved into space that previously housed Gyro King. At the mall’s front entrance, Basil’s on Market opened last fall in space that had been vacated by Flyboys Deli.
The mall also has added new dining space recently: In mid-December, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers opened in a free-standing perimeter space where a Verizon store had previously operated.