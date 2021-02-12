Starbucks quietly closes one of its Beavercreek locations at the Mall at Fairfield Commons

A metal gate has been drawn shut around the Starbucks location in the upstairs food court of the Mall at Fairfield Commons, and there has been no activity there for several days. Messages left with Starbucks representatives on Sunday, Feb. 7, and Monday, Feb. 8, had not elicited a response by Friday morning. A spokeswoman for the Mall at Fairfield Commons said earlier this week that she was “unable to comment” on the shuttered Starbucks.

There is no signage alerting customers to the store’s status, but an employee of a nearby Starbucks — a drive-through location that remains open and operating in a free-standing building at 2735 N. Fairfield Drive on the perimeter of the Mall at Fairfield Commons — said Thursday that the sister location inside the mall “will not be reopening.”