STREAMING LIVE TONIGHT: An inside look at how Dolly Parton helped kids in Dayton, elsewhere learn to read

Sara Flynn reads a book from the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to her son Theo, at her home in Middletown. Flynn says she reads daily to her son and has been receiving books through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program since Theo was six months old. FILE PHOTO NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The documentary live-stream screening will premiere on Facebook at 7 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, Dec. 9. Parton will speak and also will perform music afterward.

“I am so excited that we can finally tell the whole story of the Imagination Library,” Parton said in a release. “It is certainly not just about me. Our story is the story of children, of families, and communities who all share the dream to inspire kids to love to read and to love to learn.

“My hope is this documentary will encourage more towns, more states, and even more countries to jump on board. One thing is for sure: I think this is the best investment I have ever made!”

For more information about the film, visit www.imaginationlibrary.com/film.