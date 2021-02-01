‘Sweetheart Stroll’ includes treats such as cake pops and strawberry hot chocolate

This Friday, visitors to downtown Tipp City will be able to simultaneously satisfy their sweet tooth and support local businesses.
From 5 p .m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5, the Downtown Tipp City Partnership and Browse Awhile Books will host the family-friendly First Friday Sweetheart Stroll, an event in which indulging in sweet treats is highly encouraged. Just as its name suggests, guests can walk through downtown Tipp City and stop into several businesses and restaurants to indulge in treats such as cake pops and strawberry hot chocolate.
In previous years, this event was called the First Friday Chocolate Walk.
The following Tipp City businesses will be participating in the Sweetheart Stroll event:
- Always Blooming, offering chocolate roses or cake pops
- Browse Awhile Books, offering miniature cream horns
- Topsy Turvy Toys, offering cookies
- Sweet Adaline’s Bakery, offering cupcakes
- Living Simply Soap, offering lemon squares
- Grounds For Pleasure, offering strawberry hot chocolate
- Golden Leaf and Herb Co., offering chocolate teas and coffee
- Fox & Feather
- Project Believe, offering chocolate-covered pretzels
- Harrison’s Restaurant
- Main Street Financial — Thrivent
- Sam & Ethel’s
- Tony’s Bada Bing
Credit: Downtown Tipp City
Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets early, since space is limited. Tickets are $20 can be purchased by visiting the event’s Facebook page or heading to Browse Awhile Books, located at 118 E. Main St. A map of the businesses offering sweet treats during the event will also be offered at Browse Awhile Books.
WANT TO GO?
What: First Friday Sweetheart Stroll
Where: Several businesses and restaurants in downtown Tipp City
When: Friday, Feb. 5 from 5-8 p.m.
Cost: $20 per person