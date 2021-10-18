Take a self-defense class alongside Dayton drag queens this weekend

On Saturday, Oct. 23 at 3 p.m., the hosts of “The FonDana Show,” drag queens Tim Farquhar (Fonda Peters) and Joshua Stucky (Dana Sintell), will host a self-defense class with trained instructors at Total Taekwondo & Fitness in Kettering.

Since April, Farquhar and Stucky, founding members of Dayton’s popular drag troupe RubiGirls, have hosted their talk show featuring local guests, games and fun shenanigans on the Dayton-based streaming platform Nearu TV. In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a special episode of “The FonDana Show” centered on Farquhar and Stucky learning self-defense will steam throughout October.