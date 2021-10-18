dayton logo
X

Take a self-defense class alongside Dayton drag queens this weekend

Fonda Peters and Dana Sintell, founding members of Dayton's RubiGirls and the hosts of Nearu TV's "The FonDana Show," will be hosting a self-defense class in Kettering on Saturday, Oct. 23.
Caption
(left to right) Tim Farquhar (Fonda Peters) and Joshua Stucky (Dana Sintell), founding members of Dayton's RubiGirls and hosts of Nearu TV's "The FonDana Show," will host a self-defense class in Kettering on Saturday, Oct. 23. CONTRIBUTED.

Credit: Nearu TV

What to Do
By Ashley Moor
1 hour ago

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Nearu TV’s “The FonDana Show” has created a unique event to honor this mission.

On Saturday, Oct. 23 at 3 p.m., the hosts of “The FonDana Show,” drag queens Tim Farquhar (Fonda Peters) and Joshua Stucky (Dana Sintell), will host a self-defense class with trained instructors at Total Taekwondo & Fitness in Kettering.

ExploreFestive remembrance: Celebrate Dia de Muertos in Dayton this weekend

Since April, Farquhar and Stucky, founding members of Dayton’s popular drag troupe RubiGirls, have hosted their talk show featuring local guests, games and fun shenanigans on the Dayton-based streaming platform Nearu TV. In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a special episode of “The FonDana Show” centered on Farquhar and Stucky learning self-defense will steam throughout October.

During Saturday’s hour-long class, participants will learn various self-defense skills that can be used to defend against an attack and develop situational awareness and de-escalation methods. No prior experience is necessary. Participants must wear a mask while in the class.

ExploreBoyfriend or serial killer? ‘Women in Jeopardy!’ charms at the Guild

Tickets for the class cost $25 per person and can be purchased by visiting Eventbrite’s website. A portion of the proceeds will support the Artemis Domestic Violence Center.

To learn more about the Nearu TV streaming service or to watch free episodes of “The FonDana Show,” pay a visit to Nearu TV’s website.

ExploreFrom writing songs to writing a mystery novel set in Dayton
Fonda Peters and Dana Sintell, hosts of "The FonDana Show," will be hosting a self-defense class in Kettering on Saturday, Oct. 23.
Caption
(left to right) Joshua Stucky (Dana Sintell) and Tim Farquhar (Fonda Peters), hosts of "The FonDana Show," will host a self-defense class in Kettering on Saturday, Oct. 23. CONTRIBUTED.

Credit: Nearu TV

Credit: Nearu TV

HOW TO GO

What: Self-Defense Class with FonDana

When: Saturday, Oct. 23 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Total Taekwondo & Fitness, 1942 East Stroop Road, Kettering

Cost: $25 per person

More info: www.eventbrite.com/e/self-defense-class-with-fondana-tickets-181962242967

In Other News
1
Walk among a thousand illuminated pumpkins at Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin...
2
Ex-straw fun: The best hayrides in the Miami Valley
3
WORTH THE DRIVE: Headless Horsemen Festival and more intriguing fall...
4
Lebanon’s Charm at the Farm Vintage Market returns this weekend
5
WEEKEND EVENTS: Masquerage and more worth your attendance

About the Author

ajc.com

Ashley Moor

Ashley Moor is a Dayton native and graduate of Kent State University. She is a multimedia journalist for Dayton.com, and strives to provide impactful stories about the community and its people.

© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top