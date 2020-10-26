The Neon teams up with brewery to show locally-produced, award-winning horror movie

Along with the help of Toxic Brew Co. and Hole in the Wall, The Neon will be showing the horror/comedy movie “Slaughterhouse Slumber Party” at a screening on Sunday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

The movie, written and directed by Dustin Wayde Mills, is about a slumber party that goes wrong — terribly wrong, in fact, when a supernatural evil is released that threatens to destroy the entire world.