The Trail Challenge is back with 28 area trails to conquer to win prizes

Starting Feb. 1 and running through Oct. 31, participants have more time to complete this year’s challenge. This year, there are 28 trails for hiking, walking, cycling, paddling, running, mountain biking and horseback riding to check off and be eligible to win receive prizes.

“Because participants explore the trails on their own time and their own way, it’s easy to practice safe social distancing while participating,” said Randy Ryberg, MetroParks outdoor recreation coordinator. “The MetroParks Trails Challenge is a convenient way to improve your physical and mental health while connecting with nature and enjoying an active lifestyle.”