Three Dayton eateries collaborate on new, one-of-a-kind pizza toppings

Pizza Bandit purchases the topping directly from the restaurant and coffee shop — a partnership that will continue after the COVID-19 pandemic is over, according to Johnson.

The pandemic has put a heavy strain on most restaurants as they were forced to completely change their service models — often, more than a few times. Johnson said collaboration is the way forward.

“It keeps customers excited, it keeps money going into the cash flow, and hopefully we all get through COVID together, and then all of us are still collaborating when it’s over,” Johnson said.

Pizza Bandit has seen a boost in delivery orders thanks to the launch of 937 Delivers, a delivery service run by owners of independent Dayton-area restaurants.

“Our customers are so great and support us, so, it’s a hard time, but it’s not a bad time,” Johnson said.