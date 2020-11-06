‘Thrills’ the focus of the new Scene75 Dayton

Guests won’t realize the extent of the expansion and renovations until they pass the initial gaming lobby and restaurant area at the front of the center.

Past the newly renovated restaurant and bar area, then past the Indoor Go-Kart arena — restored with brand-new karts — is an entryway sign that reads “And There’s More...” in bright, white lights. The signage existed before the tornado damage occurred, but now more accurately introduces the adventure that awaits in the next giant room.

The area beyond the sign houses most of Scene75′s all-new attractions and some familiar favorites. Beyond the flashing, colorful bulbs on video games is the crown jewel of the new attractions.

Scene75, closed since May 2019, plans to reopen later this month. The indoor entertainment center on Poe Avenue in Vandalia was heavily damaged by the Memorial Day tornadoes. The newly refurbished center has added a two-story carousel, a spin roller coaster, an indoor 18-hole mini golf course and a banquet center. LISA POWELL / STAFF Credit: Lisa Powell Credit: Lisa Powell

A gorgeous, 28-foot-tall, double-decker carousel with 31 different hand-carved, hand-painted animals stands glowing at the far corner of the expanded room. Riders get to make their own choice whether to sit on the top or bottom and also get to make the even harder decision of which bejeweled animal to ride.

To get to the carousel, guests pass an indoor mini-golf course oasis with palm trees, a waterfall and ponds, giant bumper cars and dozens of classic and modern arcade games.

Also brand-new to Scene75 is a two-story drop tower in the center of the expanded area. The tower will take riders to the top before dropping down in a bouncy rush to the bottom.

For all the bounce a person could ask for, a giant “Inflatapark Obstacle Course and Toxic Meltdown” takes up a corner of the back area.

While the double-decker carousel might win top prize as the most dazzling attraction, the indoor spinning roller coaster could be the center’s most exciting addition. The coaster is the second-largest indoor coaster in Ohio, second only to a ride at Kings Island, the Scene75 staff said.

“It’s just out of this world, this is what I’m talking about when I say big thrills,” said Scene75 director of art and design, Maggie McCartney. “There’s a lot of really big, huge thrills like, you’re not going to go anywhere else and find this."

For the more tame thrill-seekers, the renovated black-light mini-golf course is actually an underwater adventure with moving wall art of colorful sea creatures.

A new, alcohol-friendly lounge area also gives the adults time to relax while playing a game of simulated baseball at the new indoor batting cages.

Fortunately, some arcade games from Scene75′s original structure were able to be salvaged after the storm. Though due to flooding throughout the entire building, most games were ruined and replaced.

This was another opportunity for the team to grow from the destruction, as many new, larger and re-imagined games have been added to the floors. More than 200 arcade games fill the entertainment center.

Scene75 does not have an admission fee. Instead, guests load money onto a Scene75 Game Card to swipe at games and attractions in order to play.

To see all ride and game prices, visit www.scene75.com/dayton.

“Now, 18 months after the storm, our team is so proud of what we have collectively rebuilt and what awaits for our community to enjoy,” Sandler said. “We are coming back bigger, better and stronger — and with the same team that experienced the damage, assisted with the clean-up, pushed through the downtime, and spirited the rebuild. Together, we are all Scene75.”