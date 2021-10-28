Too spooked for Halloween? Check out these Miami Valley events this weekend

Details: Culture Day will celebrate the taste and cultural diversity of Ethiopia.

Nanyea is not an official food vendor at the event. However, attendees can still look forward to enjoying the restaurant’s recipes prepared on-site.

Culture Day will also include authentic Ethiopian arts and home goods as well as a number of traditional Ethiopian demonstrations, including a traditional coffee ceremony. Last year, the church partnered with Reza’s Downtown coffee shop for a smaller Culture Day that highlighted the culture and food of Ethiopia.

Cost: Free, with the cost of fare

More info: www.facebook.com/nanyea937

🍁🍂Dayton Art Institute presents “Norman Rockwell: Stories of Emotion”

Caption Dayton Art Institute presents "Norman Rockwell: Stories of Emotion" through Feb. 13, 2022. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

When: Open to the public through Feb. 13, 2022. The Dayton Art Institute is open on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Where: Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton

Details: Premiering last week, this new exhibit features a dozen original Rockwell paintings and drawings from a private collection, three lithographs and other related items showing his ability to express emotion. Works by other artists will be included to help put Rockwell’s influence in an art-historical context.

Cost: General admission to the Dayton Art Institute is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors (60 years of age and older), $5 for students (18 years of age and older with an ID) and children between the ages of seven and 17. Admission is free for children six years of age and younger and museum members. General admission includes access to all focus and special exhibitions.

More info: www.daytonartinstitute.org

🍁🍂The Nerve presents “The Dream of the Burning Boy” at PNC Arts Annex

Caption Nerve Theatre's production of "The Dream of the Burning Boy" will be held Oct. 21-31 at the PNC Arts Annex. Credit: KNACK PHOTO + VIDEO Credit: KNACK PHOTO + VIDEO

When: Oct. 29-31; 8 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday

Where: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: The Nerve, known for producing raw, thought-provoking plays, presents David West Read’s 2011 drama. In this story of sorrow and facing fears, high school teacher Larry Morrow has been falling asleep at his desk and dreaming ever since the sudden death of Dane, his favorite student. As Dane’s sister and friends attempt to cope along with the entire school, Larry’s dreams intensify and a shocking secret is exposed. The play is notably described as being about “finding the strength to move on… and the courage to live without regret.”

Cost: $22. Call Dayton Live at 937-228-3630 or visit nervetheatre.org

More info: The show is rated PG-13 for language and patrons are reminded the play deals with death and grief. Also, patrons 12 and over attending performances at Dayton Live venues will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry. Masks must also be worn inside all Dayton Live venues for patrons 6 and over.

🍁🍂Dayton Ballet presents “Light and Dark” at Victoria Theatre

Caption Dayton Performing Arts Alliance’s 2021-2022 season continues with Dayton Ballet’s “Light and Dark.” CONTRIBUTED

When: Oct. 29-31; 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Cost: $5 to $86. Available through the box office at (937) 228-3630 or online at www.daytonperformingarts.org. Senior, teacher and student discounts are available.

More info: www.daytonperformingarts.org; Proof of vaccination (vaccination card or a photo of card on phone), along with a valid ID, must be presented by all attendees. If you have not been fully vaccinated, you must provide proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test (within 72 hours) or a negative rapid antigen test (within 24 hours) of performance. Masks covering both nose and mouth will be required for all patrons over the age of 2. Children under the age of 12 are exempt from providing proof of a COVID test in order to attend.

Related programming: After each full performance of “Light and Dark,” there will be a Q&A with dancers giving audiences the opportunity to learn more about the life of a dancer. “Behind the Ballet’' sessions are free of charge for all ticketholders.

🍁🍂 Human Race Theatre Company presents “Airness” at Loft Theatre

Caption The cast of the Human Race Theatre Company's production of "Airness." Credit: SCOTT J KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT J KIMMINS

When: Through Nov. 7; Performances are 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Human Race Theatre Company offers the local premiere of Chelsea Marcantel’s kooky, award-winning comedy about a young guitar player’s introduction to the unique world of competitive air guitar.

Cost: $17-$53. Call 937-228-3630 or visit humanracetheatre.org.

More info: humanracetheatre.org