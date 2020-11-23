Tree-lighting ceremonies to illuminate the holiday spirit across Miami Valley

If there is one tradition that cannot be deterred by a global pandemic, it’s the lighting of the holiday tree.
Across the Miami Valley, holiday trees large and small will be decorated with twinkle lights and ornaments while communities gather either in person or virtually to ring in the official beginning of the holiday season. Although many holiday tree-lighting ceremonies will be held virtually, there are still a few communities offering in-person celebrations, with COVID-19 restrictions in place.
Here’s a collection of holiday tree-lighting ceremonies taking place around the Miami Valley, from Troy to Lebanon. Before venturing out to attend any of these events, it would be a good idea to check the social media accounts or web sites of the municipalities that are scheduled to host in-person celebrations to make sure they’re still taking place, since the surge of the COVID-19 pandemic may wreak last-minute havoc with these plans.
🎄Dayton Holiday Festival’s Grande Illumination
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Where: Virtually, on WHIO-TV Channel 7
When: Friday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m.
More information: www.downtowndayton.org/things-to-do
Unlike the traditional Grande Illumination that takes place as a part of the month-long Dayton Holiday Festival in downtown Dayton, this one will be completely virtual. On Friday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m., the Grande Illumination, or tree lighting, will be televised in a 30-minute broadcast on WHIO-TV Channel 7.
Along with a tree lighting, the live broadcast will also feature musical entertainment from local performers and a look at area holiday traditions.
🎄Mayor Patterson’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting
Credit: Jim Noelker
Where: Virtually, to be live streamed on Play Kettering’s Facebook page
When: Friday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.
More info: www.playkettering.org
This year, due to social distancing guidelines, the city of Kettering will be hosting a virtual version of the Mayor Don Patterson’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. on Play Kettering’s Facebook page.
The countdown to the virtual tree lighting event will begin at 5:15 p.m. on Play Kettering’s Facebook page. The event is set to be emceed by Jamie Jarosik, meteorologist for WDTN-TV 2 News Today, and will include performances by Fairmont High School musicians; activities from Kettering’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department; a Christmas story read by the mayor and, of course, the lighting of the Mayor’s Tree as well as the lights of Lincoln Park and Civic Commons.
🎄Troy Tree Lighting
Credit: Lisa Powell
Where: Prouty Plaza, 1 W. Main St., Troy
When: Friday, Nov. 27, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
More info: www.troyohio.gov
The city of Troy is inviting residents to downtown Troy’s Prouty Plaza on Friday, Nov. 27 to witness the lighting of Troy’s holiday tree and levee.
Guests can also look forward to Santa’s arrival via fire truck and live performances from several local musicians. The Miami County Courthouse and Kettering Health Network’s Troy Hospital will also be turning on their lights at the same time.
Christmas music will begin between 6:15 and 6:30 p.m., while Santa’s arrival and tree lighting is set to take place around 7 p.m.
Guests will be encouraged to wear masks and to social distance while at the event. For those who do not come prepared with face masks, commemorative face masks will be available.
🎄Lebanon Holiday Illumination
Credit: David A. Moodie, contributing photographer
Where: Christmas Tree Park in downtown Lebanon, at the corner of Broadway and Main St.
When: Friday, Nov. 27, from 6-8 p.m.
More info: lebanonohio.gov
Though festivities might look a bit different this year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Lebanon will still be hosting their annual in-person tree lighting ceremony at Christmas Tree Park in downtown Lebanon.
This year, the tree lighting will take place at 6 p.m. in Christmas Tree Park, followed by a socially distanced visit with Santa Claus in Gazebo Park until 8 p.m.
Due to social distancing guidelines, no children will be permitted to sit on Santa’s lap, although guests can still drop off their letters in Santa’s mailbox and step up to say hello to Santa while posing for pictures. The line to pose for pictures with Santa Claus will form in front of the Golden Lamb restaurant on Broadway.
🎄Downtown Tipp City Community Tree Lighting
Where: Zion Lutheran Church, on the corner of N. 3rd St. and Main St.
When: Friday, Dec. 4, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
More info: www.facebook.com/DowntownTippCity
To cater to crowds of all comfort levels, the Downtown Tipp City Partnership will be hosting an in-person and virtual version of the city’s annual tree-lighting event. The tree lighting will be taking place at Zion Lutheran Church in downtown Tipp City and streamed on the Downtown Tipp City Partnership’s Facebook page.
The schedule of events for the evening is:
- 6:15 p.m.: Live performance from local musician Cory Breth
- 6:30 p.m.: Santa arrives in vintage fire truck
- 6:45 p.m.: Countdown to tree illumination
- 7 p.m.: Reading of “T’was the Night Before Christmas”
Plans call for food to be available at the event.
🎄West Carrollton Holiday Tree Lighting
Where: Virtually, live-streamed on the city of West Carrollton’s Facebook page
When: Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m.
More info: www.westcarrollton.org/holiday-events
This year, the city of West Carrollton’s tree lighting ceremony will be a virtual event that will be live-streamed on the city’s Facebook page. Mayor Jeff Sanner will preside over the annual tree-lighting event, and, according to city officials, Santa is likely to pop in for a virtual visit, as well.