dayton logo
X

Uncover local treasures at Dayton museums on Museum Store Sunday

Museum Store Sunday reminds shoppers that unique gift items are available at museum shops. CONTRIBUTED
Caption
Museum Store Sunday reminds shoppers that unique gift items are available at museum shops. CONTRIBUTED

What to Do
By Meredith MossAshley Moor
5 minutes ago

Slowly but surely, the entire weekend following Thanksgiving Day has become dedicated to sleuthing for retail deals. Now, it’s easy to shop your way through Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday. The newest addition to our post-Thanksgiving shopping options is Museum Store Sunday, now in its fifth year.

The international event, sponsored by the Museum Store Association, will take place Sunday, Nov. 28 in over a thousand museum stores representing all 50 states, 18 countries and five continents.

We’ve put together a sampling of what’s available locally. Keep in mind that even if the museum charges admission, guests are usually welcome to stop at the shop without paying a fee.

ExploreFestive, joyous ‘Nutcracker’ returns to Schuster Center

The Carillon Historical Park Museum Store

The Carillon Historical Park museum store specializes in all things Dayton including a large display of apparel. LISA POWELL / STAFF
Caption
The Carillon Historical Park museum store specializes in all things Dayton including a large display of apparel. LISA POWELL / STAFF

Credit: Lisa Powell

Credit: Lisa Powell

This museum specializes in products that commemorate Dayton’s history. They offer a vast range of exclusive items like handmade candles by the park’s historical interpreters to unique merchandise offered at the 1930s print shop.

During the holiday season, the museum store sells historical toys, ornaments and home décor. Additionally, they also have a vast collection of friction toys and building kits, limited edition art prints, magnets and postcards.

The shop, located at 1000 Carillon Blvd., is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Parking is free. Phone: 937-293-2841.

The Museum Store at the Dayton Art Institute

Do you have an art fanatic on your list this holiday season? Then make sure to visit the museum store at Dayton Art Institute. Featuring art gifts, jewelry, books, toys, and more, you're sure to find some unique items for under the tree. CONTRIBUTED
Caption
Do you have an art fanatic on your list this holiday season? Then make sure to visit the museum store at Dayton Art Institute. Featuring art gifts, jewelry, books, toys, and more, you're sure to find some unique items for under the tree. CONTRIBUTED

The shop carries items related to the permanent collection and special exhibitions. They have something for everyone — from a DAI magnet for $3.95 to a $6,000 Dale Chihuly Studio Edition piece of glass.

For those who don’t want to venture outside of the house that day, customers who spend over $35 on their online store receive free shipping.

Gift ideas: Acacia Wood Bowl with Flowers, Glass Hummingbird Ornament and the Water Lily Dangle Earrings.

The shop is located in the museum at 456 Belmonte Park Drive, North. Store hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. There’s an online store at daytonartinstitute.org/shopdai. Phone: (937) 223-4278. Parking is free. Gift wrapping available.

ExploreBuy $50 get $25 free with this downtown holiday deal

Aullwood Audubon Nature Store & Gift Shop

A variety of nature-related children’s gifts are offered at Aullwood Audubon Center’s gift shop. CONTRIBUTED
Caption
A variety of nature-related children’s gifts are offered at Aullwood Audubon Center’s gift shop. CONTRIBUTED

The Aullwood Audubon Nature Store & Gift Shop sells everything from bird feeders, houses and birding reference guides to high-quality toys that encourage active play and imagination, beautiful books for all ages, nature-inspired puzzles and games, personal care items made from natural ingredients, home décor and quality tools for gardeners.

On Museum Store Sunday, complimentary coffee and cookies will be available at the museum, and, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., an Aullwood naturalist will be there to answer questions about birds, bird feeding, snakes, turtles and more.

Gift ideas: Sterling free trade jewelry; nature-inspired pottery; beard oil and goats milk shave soap.

The shop is located at 1000 Aullwood Road and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Phone (937) 890-7360.

The Museum Store at the National Museum of the United States Air Force

This U.S. Air Force v. U.S. Marine Corps Chess Set is made of durable glass and polyresin and available in the gift shop at the Air Force Museum. CONTRIBUTED
Caption
This U.S. Air Force v. U.S. Marine Corps Chess Set is made of durable glass and polyresin and available in the gift shop at the Air Force Museum. CONTRIBUTED

The Museum Store at the National Museum of the United States Air Force is well-known for its wide range of aviation and military-related gifts, like books and hand-carved display models, many of which are exclusive. The store also stocks apparel, drink-ware, jewelry and toys.

Gift ideas: 2007 Wright Brothers Lecture Series Signed Numbered 3 Panel Print; Aircraft Catalog with specifications and history of hundreds of planes found at the museum; freeze-dried Astronaut Ice Cream.

The store, located at 1100 Spaatz St, Dayton, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Gift wrap is provided. The store’s website is store.airforcemuseum.com. Phone: (937)-656-9286. Parking is free.

The National Afro-American Museum and Cultural Center Museum Store

This museum store offers art, jewelry, books and other products reflecting the diverse cultural experiences of African-Americans.

For more information, call (800) 752-2603 or visit ohiohistory.org/naamcc. The museum is located at 1350 Brush Row Road, Wilberforce. Parking is free.

ExploreTwo new vendors join 2nd Street Market’s lineup

The Discoveries Gift Shop at the Boonshoft Museum

The Discoveries Gift Shop at the Boonshoft Museum features plush animals. CONTRIBUTED
Caption
The Discoveries Gift Shop at the Boonshoft Museum features plush animals. CONTRIBUTED

The store carries a wide range of items from plush animals to dinosaur and space-themed toys, T-shirts, mugs, science kits, rock and mineral specimens and more.

Gift ideas: Astronaut ice cream in a variety of flavors; metal detector robot; realistic plush otters, meerkats and sloths.

The Discoveries Gift Shop, 2600 DeWeese Parkway, Dayton, is open during regular museum hours: from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Website: boonshoftmuseum.org. Parking is free.

In Other News
1
Find your dream Christmas tree at one of these local farms
2
10 BEST COOKIE RECIPES: A decade’s worth of winners from the Dayton...
3
HOLIDAY LIGHTS GUIDE: These are the best places to see dazzling holiday
4
Celebrate the holidays with a Renaissance vibe
5
WORTH THE DRIVE: Enchanting holiday displays and more in Indianapolis

About the Authors

Meredith Moss
ajc.com

Ashley Moor
© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top