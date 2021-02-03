Voltzy’s manager vows to keep founder’s legacy alive

“I can’t promise I can give everyone the same level of (grief) as Voltzy did, but he did teach me a few things,” Bowman said.

If all goes well, Bowman said, she would like to reopen “in the next couple of months.”

Volz had faced a series of health setbacks in recent years that accelerated in recent months. Less than two months ago, in December 2020, Bowman wrote that Volz had undergone a below-the-knee amputation of his right leg. Volz had been open about his previous surgeries in which he had toes and part of his foot amputated.

The GoFundMe.com campaign is entitled “Remembering Voltzy.”