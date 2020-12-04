X

VOTE TODAY: Downtown Dayton’s Whimsical Windows decoration contest

Sampling of Whimsical Windows contest entrants in 2020
What to Do | 1 hour ago
By Staff Report

The annual Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership has begun! This year 25 local businesses decorated the windows of their downtown storefronts in the hope your vote will win them a cash prize -- the business with the most votes in our online poll below wins. Voting is live through noon on Dec. 30. Vote now!

This year, some of the businesses chose to have their windows decorated by Modern College of Design students. This partnership was a new feature of the annual display contest.

Pictures might say a thousand words, but it’s a million times better when you see them in person! Don’t miss the Whimsical Windows while they’re on display. Stop by while you’re downtown shopping, dining, picking up a takeout order, or just for an outdoor adventure while you’re also enjoying other holiday attractions in downtown Dayton, such as the Holiday Lights on Main dancing light display. There are still some holiday activities happening in December as part of the Dayton Holiday Festival, presented by DP&L. You can find more information at www.downtowndayton.org.

A+ Cleaners

105 E. Second St.

www.drycleandayton.com

Entrant in the Whimsical Windows content in 2020: A+ Cleaners
Arts Garage

Adopted by Modern College of Design students

107 N. Ludlow St.

www.daytonlive.org

Entrant in the Whimsical Windows content in 2020: Arts Garage
Baba Love Organics

Adopted by Modern College of Design students

116 W. Fifth St.

www.babaloveorganics.com

Entrant in the Whimsical Windows content in 2020: Baba Love Organics
beck + call

Adopted by Modern College of Design students

504 E. Fifth St.

www.facebook.com/beckandcalldayton

Entrant in the Whimsical Windows content in 2020: beck + call
Blind Bob’s

Adopted by Modern College of Design students

430 E. Fifth St.

www.blindbobs.com

Entrant in the Whimsical Windows content in 2020: Blind Bob's
Boston Stoker Coffee Co.

Adopted by Modern College of Design students

34 W. Second St.

www.bostonstoker.com

Entrant in the Whimsical Windows content in 2020: Boston Stoker
Brim 464

E. Fifth St.

www.brimonfifth.com

Entrant in the Whimsical Windows content in 2020: Brim
Clash Dayton

521 E. Fifth St.

www.facebook.com/ClashDayton

Entrant in the Whimsical Windows content in 2020: Clash
Crowne Plaza Dayton

33 E. Fifth St.

www.cpdayton.com

Entrant in the Whimsical Windows content in 2020: Crowne Plaza Dayton
Edward A. Dixon Gallery

Adopted by Modern College of Design students

131 N. Ludlow St., Suite 11

www.eadgallery.com

Entrant in the Whimsical Windows content in 2020: Edward A. Dixon Gallery
Fire Blocks District Space

Adopted by Modern College of Design students

fireblocksdistrict.com/loft-apartments-leasing

Entrant in the Whimsical Windows content in 2020: Fire Blocks District
Grace Lane Boutique

133 E. Fourth St.

www.gracelaneboutique.com

Entrant in the Whimsical Windows content in 2020: Grace Lane
Heart Mercantile

438 E. Fifth St.

www.heartmercantile.com

Entrant in the Whimsical Windows content in 2020: Heart Mercantile
K12 Gallery & TEJAS

341 S. Jefferson St.

www.k12tejasgallery.org

Entrant in the Whimsical Windows content in 2020: K12 Gallery and TEJAS
La’Ren Salon

Adopted by Modern College of Design students

45 S. St. Clair St.

www.salonjladner.com

Entrant in the Whimsical Windows content in 2020: La'Ren Salon
Lily’s Dayton

Adopted by Modern College of Design students

329 E. Fifth St.

www.lilysbistro.com

Entrant in the Whimsical Windows content in 2020: Lily's
Luna Gifts & Botanicals

261 Wayne Ave.

www.facebook.com/LUNA-Gifts-Botanicals-1737769869822661

Entrant in the Whimsical Windows content in 2020: Luna
Now and Zen DIY Studio

Adopted by Modern College of Design students

37 S. St. Clair St.

www.facebook.com/NowandZenTerrariums

Entrant in the Whimsical Windows content in 2020: Now and Zen
Omega Music

Adopted by Modern College of Design students

318 E. Fifth St.

www.omegamusicdayton.com

Entrant in the Whimsical Windows content in 2020: Omega Music
Oregon Express

336 E. Fifth St.

www.oregonexpressdayton.com

Entrant in the Whimsical Windows content in 2020: Oregon Express
Platinum Black Salon

229 N. Main St.

www.platinumblackdayton.com

Entrant in the Whimsical Windows content in 2020: Platinum Black Salon
Reza’s

436 Wayne Ave.

www.rezasroast.com

Entrant in the Whimsical Windows content in 2020: Rezas Roast
RTA

Adopted by Modern College of Design students

4 S. Main St.

www.i-riderta.org

Entrant in the Whimsical Windows content in 2020: Greater Dayton RTA
Skeleton Dust

Adopted by Modern College of Design students

133 E. Third St.

www.skeletondustrecords.com

Entrant in the Whimsical Windows content in 2020: Skeleton Dust
Space Three

Adopted by Modern College of Design students

39 S. St. Clair St.

www.spacethreedayton.com

Entrant in the Whimsical Windows content in 2020: Space Three
Square One Salon and Spa

506 E. Third St.

www.squareonesalon.com

Entrant in the Whimsical Windows content in 2020: Square One
The Architectural Group

Adopted by Modern College of Design students

135 N. Main St.

www.taguit.com

Entrant in the Whimsical Windows content in 2020: The Architectural Group
The Wellness Studio

114 N. St. Clair St.

www.wellnessthestudio.com

Entrant in the Whimsical Windows content in 2020: Wellness Studio
