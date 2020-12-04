VOTE TODAY: Downtown Dayton’s Whimsical Windows decoration contest

Pictures might say a thousand words, but it’s a million times better when you see them in person! Don’t miss the Whimsical Windows while they’re on display. Stop by while you’re downtown shopping, dining, picking up a takeout order, or just for an outdoor adventure while you’re also enjoying other holiday attractions in downtown Dayton, such as the Holiday Lights on Main dancing light display. There are still some holiday activities happening in December as part of the Dayton Holiday Festival, presented by DP&L. You can find more information at www.downtowndayton.org.