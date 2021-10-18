Walk among a thousand illuminated pumpkins at Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow next week

The sight of 1,000 intricately carved pumpkins glowing on a hillside is pure Halloween magic.
If you haven’t witnessed Dayton’s beloved tradition, the Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow, your chance is coming up.
On Monday, Oct. 25 and Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. the hill behind Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North, will be blanketed with a maze of gleaming gourds. The event is free to the public.
Food trucks including Zombie Dogz, El Meson, The Family Bean Coffee Truck and Urban BBQ will be at the event.
Parking will be available around the church, the Dayton Art Institute and in the Grafton Hill neighborhood. Stoddard Avenue will be closed for pedestrians.
Judith Chaffin, known as the “The Pumpkin Lady,” began the Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow in Dayton’s Grafton Hill neighborhood in 1994. She died last December. To help celebrate her legacy the community can gather to gut and carve the pumpkins for display.
HOW TO GET INVOLVED
Volunteers are needed for gutting, tracing and carving on Thursday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 24. Pumpkin gutting will be held on Thursday and carving will be held the rest of the week.
Volunteers can sign up here: www.signupgenius.com/go/60b0a4baaa92ba1fc1-2021
HOW TO GO
What: Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow
When: Oct. 25 and 26 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: The hill behind Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North
More info: Facebook