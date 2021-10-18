dayton logo
X

Walk among a thousand illuminated pumpkins at Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow next week

Judith Chaffin, known as the “The Pumpkin Lady,” began the Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow in Dayton’s Grafton Hill neighborhood in 1994. DAYTON DAILY NEWS STAFF FILE PHOTO
Caption
Judith Chaffin, known as the “The Pumpkin Lady,” began the Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow in Dayton’s Grafton Hill neighborhood in 1994. DAYTON DAILY NEWS STAFF FILE PHOTO

Credit: Teesha Mcclam

Credit: Teesha Mcclam

What to Do
By Lisa PowellAshley Moor
1 hour ago

The sight of 1,000 intricately carved pumpkins glowing on a hillside is pure Halloween magic.

If you haven’t witnessed Dayton’s beloved tradition, the Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow, your chance is coming up.

ExploreEx-straw fun: The best hayrides in the Miami Valley

On Monday, Oct. 25 and Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. the hill behind Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North, will be blanketed with a maze of gleaming gourds. The event is free to the public.

Food trucks including Zombie Dogz, El Meson, The Family Bean Coffee Truck and Urban BBQ will be at the event.

Parking will be available around the church, the Dayton Art Institute and in the Grafton Hill neighborhood. Stoddard Avenue will be closed for pedestrians.

ExploreTake a self-defense class alongside Dayton drag queens this weekend

Judith Chaffin, known as the “The Pumpkin Lady,” began the Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow in Dayton’s Grafton Hill neighborhood in 1994. She died last December. To help celebrate her legacy the community can gather to gut and carve the pumpkins for display.

HOW TO GET INVOLVED

Volunteers are needed for gutting, tracing and carving on Thursday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 24. Pumpkin gutting will be held on Thursday and carving will be held the rest of the week.

Volunteers can sign up here: www.signupgenius.com/go/60b0a4baaa92ba1fc1-2021

ExploreFestive remembrance: Celebrate Dia de Muertos in Dayton this weekend
The 2021 Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow will be taking place on Monday, Oct. 25 and Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 6-10 p.m.
Caption
The 2021 Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow will be taking place on Monday, Oct. 25 and Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 6-10 p.m.

HOW TO GO

What: Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow

When: Oct. 25 and 26 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: The hill behind Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North

More info: Facebook

In Other News
1
Take a self-defense class alongside Dayton drag queens this weekend
2
Ex-straw fun: The best hayrides in the Miami Valley
3
WORTH THE DRIVE: Headless Horsemen Festival and more intriguing fall...
4
Lebanon’s Charm at the Farm Vintage Market returns this weekend
5
WEEKEND EVENTS: Masquerage and more worth your attendance

About the Authors

Lisa Powell
ajc.com

Ashley Moor
© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top