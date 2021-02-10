Warped Wing hosting month-long celebration of vintage and barrel-aged beers

Beer enthusiasts, take note: Warped Wing Brewing Company is hosting a month-long celebration of vintage and barrel-aged beers throughout February, offering an opportunity to try some of the brewery’s most coveted brews.
The event, dubbed “Cellarbration,” is taking place at both of Warped Wing’s taproom locations. At the downtown Dayton location, tappings of these beers will take place at 4 p.m. every Wednesday in February, while tappings at the Springboro taproom will take place at 11 a.m. every Wednesday through the end of the month.
The tapping schedule at both locations is:
- Feb. 10: 2015 Whiskey Rebellion Stout aged in Bourbon Barrels, 2016 10 TON Oatmeal Stout aged in Willet Rye and Cabernet Barrels and 2017 Baltic Porter aged in Port Barrels;
- Feb. 17: 2016 Whiskey Rebellion Stout aged in Bourbon Barrels, 2016 Ermal’s Belgian Style Cream Ale aged in Chardonnay Barrels and 2016 10 TON Oatmeal Stout Aged in Whiskey Row Barrels; and
- Feb. 24: 2014 Whiskey Rebellion Stout aged two years in Bourbon Barrels, 2017 Whiskey Rebellion Stout aged in Bourbon Barrels and 2017 Baltic Porter aged in Rum Barrels
The following vintage and barrel-aged beers will be available in cans:
- 2015 Whiskey Rebellion Stout aged in Bourbon Barrels, single 16-ounce can for $15.99
- 2016 Pirogue Belgian Style Black Tripel brewed with coffee and aged in Bourbon Barrels, single 16-ounce can for $15.99
- 2016 Esther’s Li’l Secret Chocolate Peanut Brittle Porter, four-pack of 16-ounce cans for $15.99
- 2016 Whiskey Rebellion Stout aged in Bourbon Barrels, single 16-ounce can for $15.99
- 2017 Whiskey Rebellion Stout aged in Bourbon Barrels, single 375-milliliter bottle for $11.99
- 2017 Baltic Porter aged in Rum Barrels, single 375-milliliter bottle for $11.99
- 2017 Baltic Porter aged in Rye Whiskey Barrels, single 375-milliliter bottle for $11.99
- 2017 Baltic Porter aged in Port Barrels, single 375-milliliter bottle for $11.99
- 2018 Pirogue Belgian Style Black Tripel brewed with coffee aged in Cabernet Barrels, single 375-milliliter bottle for $11.99
- 2018 Grape Creek Must Barleywine aged in Cabernet Barrels, single 375-milliliter bottle for $11.99
- 2018 Baltic Porter aged in Port Barrels with cherries and vanilla, single 375-milliliter bottle for $11.99
- 2018 Esther’s Li’l Secret Chocolate Cherry Cordial Stout, four-pack of 12-ounce cans for $11.99
- 2018 Esther’s Li’l Secret Chocolate Cherry Cordial Stout aged in Bourbon Barrels, single 375-milliliter bottle for $11.99
- 2018 Whiskey Rebellion Stout aged in Bourbon Barrels, single 375-milliliter bottle for $11.99
- 2019 Baltic Porter aged in Port Barrels, single 375-milliliter bottle for $11.99
- 2019 CreepShow Smoked Porter aged in Bourbon Barrels, single 375-milliliter bottle for $9.99
- 2019 Flying Heads Dubbel Pumpkin aged in Bourbon Barrels, single 375-milliliter bottle for $9.99
- 2019 Liquid Picnic Farmhouse Pale Ale aged in Mezcal Barrels, single 375-milliliter bottle for $9.99
- 2019 Esther’s Li’l Secret Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel Scotch Ale, four-pack of 12-ounce cans for $11.99
- 2019 Esther’s Li’l Secret Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel Scotch Ale aged in Bourbon Barrels, single 375-milliliter bottle for $11.99
- 2019 Whiskey Rebellion Stout aged in Bourbon Barrels, single 375-milliliter bottle for $9.99
- 2020 Liquid Picnic Farmhouse Pale Ale aged in Chardonnay Barrels, single 500-milliliter bottle for $9.99
- 2020 10 TON Oatmeal Stout aged in Brandy and Maple Rum Barrels, single 375-milliliter bottle for $11.99
- 2020 Pirogue Belgian Style Black Tripel brewed with coffee and aged for two years in Bourbon Barrels, single 375-milliliter bottle for $11.99
- 2020 Carajillo Red Ale aged in Rum Barrels with coffee, single 375-milliliter bottle for $11.99
- 2020 Flying Heads Dubbel Pumpkin aged in Rum Barrels, single 375-milliliter bottle for $9.99
- 2020 Flying Heads Dubbel Pumpkin aged in Port Barrels, single 375-milliliter bottle for $9.99
- 2020 CreepShow Smoked Porter aged in Bourbon Barrels, single 375-milliliter bottle for $9.99
- 2020 Esther’s Li’l Secret Double Fudge Cream Stout aged in Bourbon Barrels, single 375-milliliter bottle for $11.99
- 2020 Whiskey Rebellion Stout aged in Bourbon Barrels, single 375-milliliter bottle for $9.99
- 2020 Cuvee de Tripel (Pilot Brew - BBA Ermal’s and Pilot Series Belgian Tripel Cuvee), single 500-milliliter bottle for $9.99
These bottles and cans are available for purchase now and are available for ordering and shipping on the brewery’s website as supplies last.
What: Cellarbration
Where: Warped Wing Brewing Company, 26 Wyandot St., Dayton and Springboro Barrel Room & Smokery, 25 Wright Station Way, Springboro
When: 4 p.m. every Wednesday in February at the downtown Dayton location and 11 a.m. every Wednesday in February at the Springboro Taproom