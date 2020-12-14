“We really do want to keep people safe:” Beloved pizzeria reopens indoor dining

“So we were forced to reopen, just because if we didn’t, I don’t know that we would be here,” Spaziani said.

In the current socially distanced dining-room configuration, Giovanni’s has eight booths and one ten-top table available, but hopes to increase seating capacity as it is able to do so safely, according to a release. As part of its limited capacity and in order to offer a break its employees who are working keep the restaurant afloat, the restaurant will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. However, Spaziani said there will be special, two-hour, pop-up hours on Monday and Tuesday in coming weeks. Follow Giovanni’s Facebook page to stay up-to-date on hours and upcoming events.

Customers who would like to dine at the restaurant are also strongly encouraged to either make a reservation or to call ahead at 937-878-1611 to ensure the restaurant is able to accommodate the party.

Giovanni’s annual Feast of the Seven Fishes, an Italian-American tradition, is also scheduled to take place on Dec. 22.

The event features “fish and seafood-centric cuisine, prepared with Italian flair.” There will be only one seating for dine-in beginning at 6:30 p.m. and reservations are required. Curbside pick-up is available from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wine is available to pair with the dinners.

To make a reservation or for more information, call 937-878-1611.

