WEEKEND EVENTS GUIDE: Best and brightest events in the Miami Valley this weekend

Where: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: The Nerve, known for producing raw, thought-provoking plays, presents David West Read’s 2011 drama. In this story of sorrow and facing fears, high school teacher Larry Morrow has been falling asleep at his desk and dreaming ever since the sudden death of Dane, his favorite student. As Dane’s sister and friends attempt to cope along with the entire school, Larry’s dreams intensify and a shocking secret is exposed. The play is notably described as being about “finding the strength to move on… and the courage to live without regret.”

Tickets: $22. Call Dayton Live at 937-228-3630 or visit nervetheatre.org

More info: The show is rated PG-13 for language and patrons are reminded the play deals with death and grief. Also, patrons 12 and over attending performances at Dayton Live venues will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry. Masks must also be worn inside all Dayton Live venues for patrons 6 and over.

🍂🌞Self-Defense Class with FonDana

Caption Fonda Peters and Dana Sintell, founding members of Dayton's RubiGirls and the hosts of Nearu TV's "The FonDana Show," will be hosting a self-defense class in Kettering on Saturday, Oct. 23. CONTRIBUTED. Credit: Nearu TV Credit: Nearu TV

When: Saturday, Oct. 23 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Total Taekwondo & Fitness, 1942 East Stroop Road, Kettering

Details: The hosts of “The FonDana Show,” drag queens Tim Farquhar (Fonda Peters) and Joshua Stucky (Dana Sintell), will host a self-defense class with trained instructors at Total Taekwondo & Fitness in Kettering.

During Saturday’s hour-long class, participants will learn various self-defense skills that can be used to defend against an attack and develop situational awareness and de-escalation methods. No prior experience is necessary. Participants must wear a mask while in the class.

Cost: $25 per person

More info: www.eventbrite.com/e/self-defense-class-with-fondana-tickets-181962242967

🍂🌞Dia de Muertos (Day of the Dead) Parade and Festival

Caption This weekend, on Sunday, Oct. 24 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Dia De Muertos festivities will take place across downtown Dayton. The celebration will include many Mexican traditions, “with some unique Gem City twists.” Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

When: Sunday, Oct. 24 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Downtown Dayton

Details: Dayton will hold its annual Dia de Muertos (Day of the Dead) Parade and Festival throughout downtown. The celebration will include many Mexican traditions “with some unique Gem City twists.”

Cost: Free

More info: www.facebook.com/diademuertosdayton

🍂🌞Doggie Fall Fest

When: Sunday, Oct. 24 from noon to 4 p.m.

Where: 7125 Executive Blvd., Dayton

Details: Paw Patrol Dayton will host the Doggie Fall Fest, featuring live demonstrations, a costume contest, live music, dog paintings, raffles and food and merchandise vendors.

Cost: $3

🍂🌞Pay a visit to a corn maze, pumpkin patch, haunted house, or hayride

Caption Young's Jersey Dairy's Cowvin's Corny Maze. CONTRIBUTED

When: Hours vary. Check the guides provided below.

Where: Throughout the Miami Valley

Details: From now through the end of October, celebrate autumn in the Miami Valley by paying a visit to one of the many corn mazes, pumpkin patches, haunted houses, or hayrides.

Cost: Prices vary.

More info: Haunted House Guide | Pumpkin Patch Guide | Corn Maze Guide | Hayrides Guide