WEEKEND GUIDE: The best events in the Miami Valley this weekend

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: “Love You: A ‘90s RnB Night” will feature DJ SexBox, who will spin hits spanning the most popular and celebrated R&B chart-toppers of the decade.

You can expect to hear songs by artists including Usher, Destiny’s Child, TLC, Whitney Houston, Jade, Monica, Jennifer Lopez, Aaliyah, and more.

If you get hungry from all that dancing, The Pizza Bandit will serve food until 10 p.m.

Cost: $7 at the door and $5 online

More info: Facebook

🔆🍂Enchanted Wonderland Weekend in downtown Troy

When: Friday, Nov. 5 from 5:30 p.m. 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 7 from noon to 5 p.m.

Where: Downtown Troy

Details: Visitors to downtown Troy this weekend will have a chance to do some holiday shopping at the downtown businesses, grab food from local food vendors on-site and indulge in holiday-related activities. Live models will showcase merchandise in store windows from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5. An artisan market will also be available for perusing on Cherry Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free, with the cost of fare

More info: Facebook

🔆🍂Hearthwarming Holidays in Waynesville

When: Friday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 7 from noon to 5 p.m.

Where: Downtown Waynesville

Details: Over 50 shops, antique stores, galleries and restaurants in downtown Waynesville will debut holiday merchandise and mouth-watering food sure to impress any visitor. This weekend, participating shops will have a jar filled with something fun and visitors can guess the number of objects in the jar to win the prize offered by that store.

Cost: Free

More info: Website

🔆🍂Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally and Craft Show

When: Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Darke County Fairgrounds, 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville

Details: It’s never too early to get into the holiday spirit! Expect food trucks, a large craft vendor market, live music, pony rides, a petting zoo, horse and wagon rides and visits with Santa Claus.

Cost: Free, with the cost of fare

More info: Facebook

🔆🍂Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton Cosmic Bowl 2021

When: Sunday, Nov. 7 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Registration starts at noon.

Where: Poelking-Woodman Lanes, 3200 Woodman Dr., Kettering

Details: Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton will host its 23rd annual and final year of its Cosmic Bowl fundraiser on Sunday, Nov. 7 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Poelking-Woodman Lanes, 3200 Woodman Dr., Kettering.

The community is encouraged to participate in this family-friendly outing. Registered bowlers will receive an event T-shirt. There will also be complimentary pizza and door prizes.

Proceeds from the event support patient care and services at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton, a not-for-profit, community-based hospice.

Cost: $50 per bowler.

More info: To register, visit HospiceofDayton.org/CosmicBowl2021.

🔆🍂”Mamma Mia!” at Wright State University

Caption (left to right) D'Kaylah Whitley (Tanya Chresham-Leigh), Sophie Hardy (Donna Sheridan) and Ana Smith (Rosie Mulligan) in Wright State University's production of "Mamma Mia! Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

When: Friday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m., Saturday Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Where: Festival Playhouse of the Creative Arts Center at Wright State University, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

Details: Sharply directed and spiritedly choreographed by Greg Hellems, this feel-good, post-quarantine diversion featuring over 20 pop classics by 1970s Swedish sensations ABBA thoroughly entertains from gentle start to rollicking finish.

Cost: $15-$25

More info: Call 937-775-2500 or wright.edu/theatre. Also, audiences are required to wear masks and observe university health regulations.