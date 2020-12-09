‘We’re not giving up!’: GoFundMe campaign launched to reopen Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand after owner’s surgery

Bowman, a mother of a 3-year-old boy, said she cannot reopen the restaurant by herself at this time.

“We understand this year has been horrible for everyone,” Bowman wrote. “But if there is the slightest chance you guys are willing to help us, we promise the money will go towards the business, our personal bills /needs as well as Rick’s medical needs. ... We love each and every one of you and appreciate all of your love and support. If you’re unable to donate anything, we completely understand, we just ask that you guys keep us in your thoughts and prayers!”

Voltzy’s was forced to shut down for an extended time earlier this year when Volz had surgery in April. The restaurant, which has operated for 30 years, reopened in September. An earlier foot surgery in 2016 forced Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand to shut down for nearly five months, and another surgery in 2017 closed the restaurant for about three weeks.

Voltzy’s is known for its burgers and sandwiches — some named after politicians and celebrities — as well as its house-made soups, slaw dogs, coneys and root beer floats. But it is perhaps best-known for the larger-than-life personality of its owner, who greets customers by name and delivers good-natured, occasionally R-rated taunts and one-liners in rapid-fired banter with his regular customers, and occasionally even with “newbies” Volz thinks can take the ribbing.

For more information about Voltzy’s, check out the Voltzy’s Rootbeer Stand Facebook page. For more information on the GoFundMe effort, go to www.gofundme.com/f/please-help-rick-and-sammy-keep-voltzys-alive.