Whimsical Windows decorating contest adds a bit of holiday spirit to downtown Dayton

The challenge is ON to see which Downtown Dayton business can bring the most holiday cheer to its storefront.
The annual Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership has begun, and it will run through Dec. 30. Downtown businesses are vying for a cash prize, based on voting in an online poll.
People can start casting their votes now by following a link on Dayton.com.
“Every year, the Whimsical Windows designs give a way for our businesses to have a little creative fun in a friendly competition, but also is the perfect way for friends or families to take a walk through downtown Dayton to see all of the displays and even find a new business they might not have known about,” said Allison Swanson, marketing manager with the Downtown Dayton Partnership. “We hope that people also choose to take the extra step and support our small businesses in downtown Dayton, too.”
This year, 25 local businesses decorated the windows of their downtown storefronts. See an interactive map to all participating businesses here.
Participants include:
Grace Lane Boutique
Heart Mercantile
K12 Gallery & TEJAS
La’Ren Salon
Lily’s Dayton
Luna Gifts & Botanicals
Now and Zen DIY Studio
Omega Music
Oregon Express
Platinum Black Salon
Reza’s
RTA
Skeleton Dust
Space Three
Square One Salon and Spa
The Architectural Group
The Wellness Studio
“With this year — and taking into note how outdoor activities that can accommodate social distancing are a priority — the Whimsical Windows downtown is a perfect activity. You can view all the windows from outside,” Swanson said.
While checking out the window displays, knock out multiple Dayton holiday musts by visiting the Holiday Lights on Main.
Holiday Lights on Main runs from Monument Avenue to Fifth Street and is a new addition to the Dayton Holiday festival, since the annual Parade in Lights was canceled due to the surge in coronavirus cases and the stay-at-home advisory in Montgomery County.