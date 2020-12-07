Whimsical Windows decorating contest adds a bit of holiday spirit to downtown Dayton

“Every year, the Whimsical Windows designs give a way for our businesses to have a little creative fun in a friendly competition, but also is the perfect way for friends or families to take a walk through downtown Dayton to see all of the displays and even find a new business they might not have known about,” said Allison Swanson, marketing manager with the Downtown Dayton Partnership. “We hope that people also choose to take the extra step and support our small businesses in downtown Dayton, too.”

This year, 25 local businesses decorated the windows of their downtown storefronts. See an interactive map to all participating businesses here.