X

Whimsical Windows decorating contest adds a bit of holiday spirit to downtown Dayton

Luna is one of more than two dozen entrants in the Whimsical Windows contest in 2020. CONTRIBUTED
Luna is one of more than two dozen entrants in the Whimsical Windows contest in 2020. CONTRIBUTED

What to Do | 1 hour ago
By Sarah Franks

The challenge is ON to see which Downtown Dayton business can bring the most holiday cheer to its storefront.

The annual Whimsical Windows decorating contest put on by the Downtown Dayton Partnership has begun, and it will run through Dec. 30. Downtown businesses are vying for a cash prize, based on voting in an online poll.

ExploreVOTE TODAY: Downtown Dayton’s Whimsical Windows decoration contest

People can start casting their votes now by following a link on Dayton.com.

“Every year, the Whimsical Windows designs give a way for our businesses to have a little creative fun in a friendly competition, but also is the perfect way for friends or families to take a walk through downtown Dayton to see all of the displays and even find a new business they might not have known about,” said Allison Swanson, marketing manager with the Downtown Dayton Partnership. “We hope that people also choose to take the extra step and support our small businesses in downtown Dayton, too.”

This year, 25 local businesses decorated the windows of their downtown storefronts. See an interactive map to all participating businesses here.

Participants include:

Grace Lane Boutique

Heart Mercantile

K12 Gallery & TEJAS

La’Ren Salon

Lily’s Dayton

Luna Gifts & Botanicals

Now and Zen DIY Studio

Omega Music

Oregon Express

Platinum Black Salon

Reza’s

RTA

Skeleton Dust

Space Three

Square One Salon and Spa

The Architectural Group

The Wellness Studio

“With this year — and taking into note how outdoor activities that can accommodate social distancing are a priority — the Whimsical Windows downtown is a perfect activity. You can view all the windows from outside,” Swanson said.

ExploreDowntown Dayton’s First Friday event to showcase safe ways to find that perfect — and local — gift

While checking out the window displays, knock out multiple Dayton holiday musts by visiting the Holiday Lights on Main.

Holiday Lights on Main runs from Monument Avenue to Fifth Street and is a new addition to the Dayton Holiday festival, since the annual Parade in Lights was canceled due to the surge in coronavirus cases and the stay-at-home advisory in Montgomery County.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.