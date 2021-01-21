White Castle’s Valentine’s Day celebration is ON for 2021, but this time, with a car-hop vibe

Here’s how Valentine’s Day 2021 will work: At participating White Castle locations on Sunday, Feb. 14, customers can book a parking spot and enjoy their meal car-hop style with car-side service. Hours vary; some participating restaurants will have a daytime event, while others will have an evening event.

To make a reservation, visit www.whitecastle.com/vday to choose your location. Customers will then be sent to OpenTable.com to confirm and choose your reservation time.

Customers will pull into a marked parking spot when they arrive at their reservation time. A restaurant employee will take their order car-hop style and deliver it in a sealed bag.

Restaurant employees are required to wear face coverings during their car-hop shift, and White Castle officials request that customers wear a face covering when speaking to their team members at the car-hop event.

For more information, go to www.whitecastle.com/vday.