WORTH THE DRIVE: Life-size Foosball, giant cornhole, T-Rex corn maze all await at Farm Fest

For the less competitive and younger visitors, Tire Mountain is open for a climbing adventure and there’s the Giant Inflatable Slide.

Pot-Luck Greenhouse in Wilmington has over a dozen unique fall activities for families. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Also included with entry is the dinosaur-themed, five-acre corn maze with a scavenger hunt inside, a huge jumping pad, inflatable Twister, Duck Races, Jacob’s Ladder, the tunnel slide and more.

For $3 per ride and $5 for unlimited rides, guests can hop on the train ride through the corn. There is also a peaceful hayride through the pumpkin patch.

At Fall Fest, guests can stay energized for all the fun at the Kettle Corn stand where there are lemonade shakes, cotton candy and other treats. While snacking, be sure to say hello to the adorable baby animals at the Pot-Luck Petting Zoo inside the Fall Fest.

Pot-Luck Greenhouse in Wilmington has over a dozen unique fall activities for families. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED