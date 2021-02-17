WORTH THE DRIVE: Paddle through underground caverns in an abandoned Kentucky mine

Explore Special Olympics Ohio launches virtual Polar Plunge

The custom cave boat tour at the Gorge Underground in Rogers, Kentucky. Credit: The Gorge Underground Facebook Credit: The Gorge Underground Facebook

For those feeling a bit more adventurous, the Gorge Underground is offering guests the opportunity to hop on a kayak and explore the abandoned mine with the help of expert guides. Tandem kayaks are also available upon request. Standard kayak tours are $45 per person.

For $75 per person, guests can now request see-through kayaks and stand-up paddleboards that provide stunning views of the gorge’s rainbow trout and other details that would have remained unseen on a typical kayak or paddleboard.

Additionally, tours involving stand-up paddleboards ($75 per person) and soon, Giant Beast Stand Up Paddleboards (which can accommodate entire families), will be available at the Gorge Underground as well.

See-through kayaks at The Gorge Underground in Rogers, Kentucky. Credit: The Gorge Underground Facebook Credit: The Gorge Underground Facebook

Tours generally take between an hour and an hour-and-a-half and include personal flotation devices, a helmet and headlamp and LED underwater board lights.

Guests can purchase tickets by visiting the Gorge Underground’s website.

For more information about the Gorge Underground, visit www.gorgeunderground.com/home.