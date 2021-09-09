dayton logo
Yellow Springs Porchfest to feature over 50 musical acts next weekend

The third annual Yellow Springs Porchfest on Sept. 18, features more than 50 musical acts, ranging from Celtic, folk and rock to hip-hop, jazz and classic. CONTRIBUTED
What to Do
By Ashley MoorDon Thrasher
51 minutes ago

While Porchfest wasn’t created in Yellow Springs, the music festival on Saturday, Sept. 18, is uniquely suited for the quaint artistic village east of Dayton. The third annual event features more than 50 musical acts, ranging from Celtic, folk and rock to hip-hop, jazz and classical.

There are more than 140 Porchfests in the United States, including a recent third annual installment in Dayton’s Historic St. Anne’s Hill neighborhood and another in Troy.

Next Saturday’s lineup includes Balo, Lemongrass, Yellow Springs Strings, YS Woodwind Quintet, Shakertown and more performing on the porches, patios and lawns of participating homes and businesses. Many acts are performing at residential spots, but a few area businesses like Yellow Springs Brewery, Yellow Springs Library and Rose and Sal Vintage Shop have Porchfest stages.

Performances from the participating musicians will take place in one-hour blocks of time. A full schedule and map of the performances can be found on the Yellow Springs Porchfest’s website.

As with other Porchfests, the event has free admission and the performers are donating their time so attendees are encouraged to tip the participating acts with cash, PayPal or credit card.

HOW TO GO

What: Yellow Springs Porchfest

Where: The porches and patios of participating homes and businesses in Yellow Springs

When: Noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18

Cost: Free

More info: www.ysporchfest.com/

