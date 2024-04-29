10 noteworthy shows to see across Dayton region in May

May 1-12, Dayton Live

The critically acclaimed, Tony Award-winning, visually stunning spectacle includes such familiar tunes as “Circle of Life,” “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” and “Hakuna Matata.” 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sundays at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. $44.50-$175. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

Credit: JUSTIN WALTON Credit: JUSTIN WALTON

“West Side Story”

Through May 5, La Comedia Dinner Theatre

Chris Beiser directs and choreographs an impressive production of Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents’ classic musical featuring such gems as “Tonight,” “America,” “I Feel Pretty” and “Somewhere.” Striking tenor Marco Giacona (providing a fantastic rendition of “Maria” as Tony), lovely soprano Stephanie Garcia (Maria) and feisty Tina DeAlderete (Anita) are among the excellent principals. Thursday, Friday and Sunday matinees and Thursday-Sunday evenings at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. $70-$79. 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com.

“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare [Abridged]”

Through May 5, Lebanon Theatre Company

This hilarious and fast-paced show offers audiences a unique and entertaining take on the Bard’s iconic works. Directed by Abby Kinnebrew Smith, the production features Tina Green, Chris Nelson, and Brian Trainer. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Lebanon Theatre Company, 10 S. Mechanic St., Lebanon. $22. 513-228-0932 or ltcplays.com.

“On Golden Pond”

May 10-19, Actor’s Theatre Fairborn

Brian Sharp directs Charles Larkowski and Pam McGinnis in the legendary roles of elderly Maine couple Norman and Ethel Thayer in Ernest Thompson’s heartwarming, tear-jerking dramedy. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at Actor’s Theatre Fairborn, 23 E. Main St., Fairborn. $17.50. actorstheatrefairborn.org.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”

May 10-26, Dayton Playhouse

Dawn Roth Smith directs Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s beloved biblical musical about the highs and lows concerning Joseph, a dreamer sold into slavery by his brothers who ultimately ascends within Egypt’s political ranks. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton. $12-$20. 937-424-8477 or daytonplayhouse.com.

Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra features Filip Pogády

May 11, Arbogast Performing Arts Center

This classical concert of Beethoven and Brahms will feature Slovakian-born guest violinist Filip Pogády performing Beethoven’s Violin Concerto. 7 p.m. Saturday at Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Rd., Troy. $20-$50. 937-418-8392 or arbogastpac.com.

Credit: HUMAN RACE THEATRE COMPANY Credit: HUMAN RACE THEATRE COMPANY

“Peerless”

Through May 12, Human Race Theatre Company

Marya Spring Cordes directs the local premiere of Jiehae Park’s dark contemporary comedic spin on Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” that examines the cutthroat world of high school during college admissions. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St.. Dayton. Cost: $20-$53. More info: 937-228-3630 or humanracetheatre.org.

Windborne’s The Music of Whitney Houston

May 18, Dayton Live

Broadway performer Rashidra Scott joins Windborne and the Dayton Philharmonic for a salute to Whitney Houston’s legendary career with an evening of her biggest hits including “Saving All My Love,” “How Will I Know” and “I Will Always Love You.” 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. $13.50-$88.50. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

“The Kite Runner”

May 28-June 2, Dayton Live and Human Race Theatre Company

Matthew Spangler’s adaptation of Khaled Hosseini’s international best-selling novel receives its local premiere courtesy of this national touring engagement. The powerful story follows one man’s journey to confront his past and find redemption. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. $25.50-$79.50. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards Showcase

May 30, Dayton Live

The Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards (MVHSTA) celebrate, support and advocate for high school theatre education throughout the Miami Valley region. Thirty participating schools from Brookville to Yellow Springs are eligible for awards this season. 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. $15. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.