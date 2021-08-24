2nd Street Market expands weekend hours

The market, located at 600 East Second St. in Dayton, will be open each Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is open on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In an effort to keep the indoor facilities open, organizers announced today, Tuesday, Aug. 24, masks will be required for indoor spaces when social distancing of at least six-feet can’t be maintained.