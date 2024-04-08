5 breweries in Miami Valley to release eclipse-themed beer

Local News
By
2 hours ago
X

To celebrate today’s total solar eclipse, five breweries in the Miami Valley are releasing eclipse-inspired beers.

“The next eclipse isn’t going to happen until 2099 in these parts, so this is a once-in-a-lifetime event, at least in these parts of the world,” said Municipal Brew Works co-owner Jim Goodman. “Let’s celebrate it and have fun with it.”

Here are a list of breweries and what they plan to offer:

ExploreMiami Valley restaurants, breweries host April 8 total solar eclipse events

Branch & Bone Artisan Ales

Location: 905 Wayne Ave., Dayton

Details: The brewery will open at noon on Monday, April 8 to celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime experience with a pair of eclipse themed beers: Barrel Aged Adjunct Stout and Hazy IPA can release. There will be a food vendor on site. For more information, visit the brewery’s Facebook page (@branchandboneales).

Full Circle Brewgarden

Location: 324 Union Blvd., Englewood

Details: Full Circle Brewgarden is hosting a gardening in the dark event noon to 8 p.m. Monday, April 8. The brewery will release a Black IPA and Company 7 BBQ will be on-site. There will also be an astronomer and solar telescope available. For more information, visit the brewery/kombuchery’s Facebook page (@fullcirclebrewgarden).

Moeller Brew Barn

Location: 214 W. Main St., Troy.

Details: The brewery is throwing a Solar Eclipse Patio Party from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, April 8. Their kitchen will be open, in addition to solar eclipse inspired beer and cocktails. For more information, visit Moeller Brew Barn’s Facebook page (@moellerbrewbarntroy).

ExploreTotal Solar Eclipse 2024: A massive guide to events in the Miami Valley

Municipal Brew Works

Location: 20 High St. Box 19, Hamilton

Details: Municipal Brew Works will open at noon on Monday, April 8 with its Path of Totality brew on tap. Although it’s labeled as a German Altbier, Goodman said it really isn’t a true Altbier. The brewery will have Glow in the Dark cups and Path of Totality T-Shirts available for purchase. Mexi Q will be on site serving food.

Warped Wing Brewing Company

Location: 26 Wyandot St., Dayton

Details: Warped Wing Brewing Company is celebrating the total eclipse with the tapping of a new beer — Out Of The Light IPA. It’s a light, fruity, mildly bitter beer with a dry finish. The Dayton Taproom will open at 4 p.m. Monday, April 8. Warped Wing’s other taprooms in Springboro, Mason and Huber Heights will open at 11 a.m. There will be limited quantities of eclipse glasses available at those three locations. For more information, visit the brewery’s Facebook page (@warpedwing).

ExploreHamilton brewery celebrates eclipse with Path of Totality lager
In Other News
1
‘It will be so striking’: Travelers from across the country talk about...
2
Miami Valley restaurants, breweries host April 8 total solar eclipse...
3
Outdoor sports store REI Co-op opening delayed until May near...
4
Rum Runners Cafe to open in Kettering
5
Local city plans to declare weeklong state of emergency around solar...

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2024 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top