5 teams and athletes who made the Dayton area proud this month

Cutline: Centerville High School sophomore Gabe Cupps shoots the ball over Westerville Central's Donovan Hunter during the Division I state championship game on Sunday night at UD Arena. Michael Cooper/CONTRIBUTED

🏅Wright State shocks Arkansas for first NCAA tourney win

The 13-seeded Wright State Raiders pulled a 66-62 upset over fourth-seeded Arkansas in the first round of the NCAA women’s tournament Monday in Austin, Texas.

The Raiders (19-7) built leads of 20-12 after one quarter and 38-26 after two on the way to their first tourney win in their third appearance.

Wright State guard Destyne Jackson (2) celebrates their win over Arkansas during a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman) Credit: Stephen Spillman Credit: Stephen Spillman

🏅Miami East’s wrestler first female to place at state tournament

Senior wrestler at Miami East High School Olivia Shore took her place — literally — among the best high school boy wrestlers in the state when she won a second-round consolation match at the Division III Ohio High School Athletic Association state championship meet earlier this month.

Shore is the first female to place at the OHSAA wrestling state tournament, regardless of division. In 2019, as a sophomore, Shore became the first female to win a championship-round match.

“I think I made a name for myself as a girl now that I’m a senior,” she said. “I think everyone realizes who I am and that I’m no joke. They wrestle me just like the boys.”

Miami East senior Olivia Shore hugs her coach and father, George Shore, after Olivia became the first female to earn a podium finish in Ohio High School Athletic Association wrestling history. Greg Billing/CONTRIBUTED

🏅Fairmont grabs first state bowling title

Earlier this month, the Fairmont Firebirds have finally secured their spot as the best team in the state when they won the Division I state championship title for the first time in nine tries.

“This is validation for our program and for our bowlers,” head coach Jeremy Fleck said. “I’m on cloud 9.”

Fairmont High School's boys bowling team won the Division I state championship Saturday in Columbus. Pictured from left, back row: Assistant coach Matt Mahaffey, Colton Mahaffey, Isaiah Shannon, Tyler Stegemoller, Jeremy Fleck. Front row: seniors Dylan Potts, Tyler Milton, Dayton Foster. CONTRIBUTED

🏅Fairmont grad spurs NCAA tournament upset

Fairmont High School graduate Madison Bartley scored five crucial points in the final 65 seconds, as 12th-seeded Belmont upset No. 5 seed Gonzaga, 64-59, in the first round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament Monday.

Bartley scored off a pass from Jamilyn Kinney with 1:03 to play to put Belmont ahead 59-55, but Gonzaga cut the margin back to two points with 45 seconds to play.

With the shot clock winding down, Wells drove the right side of the lane and dished to Bartley, who had to rip the 50-50 ball away from a Gonzaga defender before converting the layup. She was fouled on the play and made the free throw to give Belmont a 62-57 lead with 18 seconds left.