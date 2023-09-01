50 events to keep you busy in Dayton this September

School is back in session and fall will be here soon. September gives everyone the chance to enjoy the last festivals of the season including the Dayton Art Insititute Oktoberfest, Italian Fall Festa and Hispanic Heritage Festival. Here are 50 events to consider this month.

COMMUNITY EVENTS

1. Young’s Jersey Dairy celebrates Labor Day

Celebrate Labor Day at Young’s Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Springs, on Friday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 4. Patrons can take advantage of a special family value wristband good for all day, unlimited fun. Play Udders & Putters miniature golf, batting cages, driving range, Moovers & Shakers, Cowvin’s Fast Slide, Cowvin’s Kiddie Corral, Cowvin’s Corny Maze, and Wagon Ride on the Farm. Cost: $18 ages 12 and over. $12 for ages 11 and under. More info: 937-325-0629 or www.youngsdairy.com.

2. Car, Truck & Bike Show

The Irish Club’s 14th annual Car, Truck & Bike Show at the Irish Club of Dayton, 6555 Dog Leg Road, will be held Sunday, Sept. 10 at 10:30 a.m. Judging begins at 1 p.m. Enjoy food, drinks and music. Trophies will also be awarded. Cost: $15 registration fee, which includes dash plaque. More info: 937-890-0456.

3. Air Force Marathon Sports and Fitness Expo

This event will be held at the Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Highway, Fairborn, on Thursday, Sept. 14 from 3-7 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 15 from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. The expo hosts more than 100 exhibitors featuring the latest developments in health, fitness and nutrition. Cost: Free. More info: www.nuttercenter.com.

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

4. Rubber Duck Regatta

The United Rehabilitation Services’ Rubber Duck Regatta is back this year at RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton, during the Hispanic Heritage Festival on Saturday, Sept. 16. The ducks will be dropped into the river at 4:30 p.m. Ducks can be adopted for $5 or a Quack Pack (six ducks for $25). Cost: Free, but you must purchase ducks to participate. More info: 937-233-1230 or www.daytonducks.com.

5. Concours d’Elegance

The Dayton Concours d’Elegance will take place at Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton, on Sunday, Sept. 17 from 10:30 a.m- 4 p.m. Admire more than 150 of the finest classic and antique automobiles and motorcycles in the country while enjoying food, live music, and historical demonstrations. Cost: $20 in advance. $25 at the door. $10 for children ages 3-17. Free for Dayton History members and children 2 and under.

6. Oktoberfest Preview Party

The Oktoberfest Preview Party will be held at the Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton, on Friday, Sept. 22 from 7-11 p.m. Highlights of the event include artisan exhibitors, live entertainment, food vendors, complimentary beer, wine and soft drinks, and a cash bar for international and other craft beers. Cost: Advance tickets are $55 for members and $75 for non-members. $95 at the gate. More info: www.daytonartinstitute.org.

7. Mouse Memorial Volleyball Tournament

The 6th annual Mouse Memorial Volleyball Tournament will take place at Miami Valley Sand, 200 W. Central Ave., West Carrollton, on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The tournament honors Adam Smith, a veteran of the United States Army who served two tours in Iraq and lost his battle with PTSD in 2017. All proceeds will go to Sophie’s Companion for Veterans. Cost: $30 per player. More info: www.mousememorial.org.

FAMILY

8. Holiday at Home

Holiday at Home, Kettering’s Labor Day weekend celebration, will take place at the Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., on Sunday, Sept. 3 and Monday, Sept. 4 starting at 10 a.m. Holiday at Home has grown from a small, neighborhood event in 1959 into one of Ohio’s largest weekend events. The festivities are paced with fun, safe, family-oriented activities including live music, children’s games, a parade, art and craft exhibits, performers, food trucks and a 5K. Cost: Free. More info: www.holidayathome.org.

9. Soggy Day Dip

The Soggy Day Dip will be held at the Cassel Hills Swimming Pool, 1061 Taylorsview Drive, Vandalia, on Monday, Sept. 4 from 6-8 p.m. Bring the puppies to take a dip in the pool before it’s emptied for the fall. There is a maximum of two dogs per owner and all dogs must display a license. An adult must accompany their dogs while they are out of the water, and when out of the water, dogs must be on a 6-inch leash. Cost: $5 per dog. More info: www.civandalia.oh.us.

FESTIVALS

10. Dayton Art Institute Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest at the Dayton Art Institute returns Saturday, Sept. 23 from 12-11 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 24 from 12-7 p.m. A Dayton tradition since 1972, Oktoberfest includes artisans, unique international foods, one of the best selections of domestic, international and craft beers in the area, family-friendly art activities, live music, a Weingarten with a variety of international wines, and much more. Cost: Advance tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for seniors and youth ages 7-18. Tickets at the gate are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and youth ages 7-18. Children under 6 are free.

11. AlterFest

AlterFest will be back at Alter High School, 940 E. David Road, Kettering, on Friday, Sept. 1 from 7-11 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 2 from 12-11 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 3 from 12-11 p.m. Enjoy rides, children’s games, a corn hole tournament, 5K, food, music and more. Cost: Free. More info: 937-434-4434 or www.alterhs.org.

12. Fair at New Boston

The Fair at New Boston will take place at George Rogers Clark Park, 930 S. Tecumseh Road, Springfield, on Saturday, Sept 2 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Enjoy music and period entertainment, sample hearty foods of the past, and shop juried artisans and craftspeople.Cost: $10 for ages 12 and up. $8 for active military, veterans and first responders with ID. $5 for ages 6-11. Free for children 5 and younger. More info: 937-882-9216 or www.grcha.org.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

13. Ohio Renaissance Festival

The Ohio Renaissance Festival will open for the season at the festival grounds, 10542 Ohio 73, Waynesville, 45068, starting Saturday, Sept. 2 at 10:30 a.m. The festival is held on Saturdays and Sundays 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday, Oct. 29. The festival is also open on Labor Day. Queen Elizabeth and over 150 costumed characters invite you to this 30-acre re-created 16th century English village where you can enjoy over 400 years of fun in a single day. Cost: $80 for a season pass. $13 for ages 13 and up. $10 for ages 5-12. Free for children 5 and under. More info: 513-897-7000 and www.renfestival.com.

14. Lantern Fest

Lantern Fest will take place at Countryside Park, 895 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Washington Township, on Friday, Sept. 8 from 6-9:30 p.m. As the sun sets, lanterns will be launched into the pond. There will also be food trucks, music and games. Cost: $10 per lantern pack. More info: https://www.washingtontwp.org/recreation/events.

15. Springboro Oktoberfest

The Springboro Oktoberfest will be held at the Springboro United Church of Christ, 5 W. Mill St., on Friday, Sept. 8 from 6-10 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 9 from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. The two-day festival is a celebration of authentic German food, including bratwursts and schnitzels. Cost: $3 for adults. Free for children 12 and under. More info: 937-748-1969 or www.oktoberfestspringboro.org.

16. Vandalia Sister Cities Oktoberfest

The Vandalia Sister Cities Oktoberfest will be held at the Vandalia Recreation Center, 1111 Stonequarry Road, on Friday, Sept. 8 from 6-11 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 9 from 12-11 p.m. Enjoy arts, crafts, cabbage rolls, brats, potato salad and more. Cost: $5. More info: www.vandaliasistercities.org.

17. Oktoberfest at The Greene

Celebrate Oktoberfest at The Greene, 4452 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek, on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 6-9 p.m. Enjoy beer, German food, a beer garden and live music from Spungewurthy. Cost: $25 in advance and receive a souvenir mug and 10 tastes. $30 day of event. More info: www.thegreene.com.

Credit: David A.Moodie Credit: David A.Moodie

18. Beavercreek Popcorn Festival

The Beavercreek Popcorn Festival returns to the intersection of Dayton-Xenia and North Fairfield roads on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Enjoy festival foods, continuous live entertainment, 5K popcorn run, tantalizing treats, creative crafts, and sensational specialties made with popcorn. Cost: Free. More info: www.beavercreekpopcornfestival.com.

19. Huber Heights Marigold Festival

The Huber Heights Marigold Festival will be held at the Eichelberger Amphitheater, 8625 Brandt Pike, on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. The event includes craft vendors, food trucks, dancers, magicians, face painting, a cornhole tournament and music. Cost: Free. More info: www.hhoh.org.

20. Autumn Fest 2023

Autumn Fest 2023 will be held at the Learning Tree Farm, 3376 S. Union Road, Dayton, on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. This fundraiser will include a day full of fall fun including pony rides, hayrides, animal interactions, crafts, history/nature games and activities, food trucks, and vendors. Cost: $10 per person. Free for those 2 years old and under. More info: 937-866-8650 or www.learningtreefarm.org.

21. Hispanic Heritage Festival

The Hispanic Heritage Festival will be held at Riverscape MetroPark on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. The festival celebrates Hispanic cultural heritage with music, food and cultural displays. More info: Free. More info: http://www.pacodayton.org/index.html

22. EcoFEST 2023

EcoFEST 2023 will take place at the Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering, on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The event includes fun and family-oriented education focused on helping the planet. The event will have beekeepers and a honey station and other children’s activities. Cost: free. More info: 937-296-3302 or www.fraze.com.

23. Polish Fall Festival

The Polish Fall Festival will be held at the Polish Picnic Grounds, 3690 Needmore Road, Dayton, on Sunday, Sept. 17 from 1-7 p.m. Randy Krajewski and his polka band from Toledo will perform. Cost: $5 per carload. More info: 937-222-8092.

24. Germantown Pretzel Festival

The Germantown Pretzel Festival will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, 190 W. Warren St., on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 24 from noon to 6 p.m. Visitors will enjoy live entertainment, shopping, crafts, carnival rides and food. Cost: Free. More info: www.germantownpretzelfestival.com.

25. Smoke, Sizzle & Sounds Vendor Fair and Family Fest

The Smoke, Sizzle & Sounds Vendor Fair and Family Fest will be held at Madison Park, 301 S. Broadway, Dayton, on Saturday, Sept. 30 from noon-7 p.m. The event will feature live music and entertainment, a parade, food trucks, business vendors, bounce houses, BBQ competition featuring cash prizes, a beer garde, and more. Cost: Free. More info: www.trotwood.org.

26. Centerville Fall Festival

Centerville will hold its Fall Festival at Stubbs Park, 255 W. Spring Valley Road, on Saturday, Sept. 30 from noon-9 p.m. Activities include a vendor village, kids activities, hayrides, a petting zoo, a pumpkin patch and food. Motown Sounds of Touch will perform at 7 p.m. Cost: Free. More info: www.centervilleohio.gov.

27. Hairborn 2023

Hairborn 2023 will take place in downtown Fairborn, 103 W. Main St., on Friday, Sept. 15 from 4-10 p.m. The city of Fairborn and WTUE present this event that includes food trucks, a beer garden and rock bands. Cost: Free. More info: 937-754-3030 or www.fairbornoh.gov.

FILM

28. Cat Video Fest 2023

The Cat Video Fest 2023 will be held at The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton, Saturday. Sept. 2 and Sunday, Sept. 3. at noon. Cat Video Fest is a compilation reel of the latest and best cat videos. It is a joyous communal experience, only available in theaters, and raises money for cats in need through partnerships with local cat charities, animal welfare organizations, and shelters to best serve cats in the area. Ten percent of ticket sales will go to Humane Society of Greater Dayton. Cost: $10. More info: 937-222-7469 or www.neonmovies.com

FOOD AND DINING

29. Italian Fall Festa

The Italian Fall Festa will return to Bella Villa Hall, 2625 County Line Road, Dayton, on Friday, Sept. 8 from 6-11 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9 from 12-11 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 10 from 12-8 p.m. Enjoy a weekend of wonderful Italian food, music, sports and the Meatball Madness 5K. Cost: Free. More info: 937-258-3600 or https://johnpirelliosdia.org/fall-festa.

30. Tailgate Tasting

The Tailgate Tasting will take place at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton, on Thursday, Sept. 14 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Throw on your favorite jersey and pregame for the big game with snacks, a souvenir glass, and over 40 different wine, beer, and cocktail selections. Grab a VIP ticket for exclusive tastings. Cost: $55 for general admission. $85 for VIP. $15 for designated driver. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

31. Dayton Vegan Food and Drink Festival

The Dayton Vegan Food and Drink Festival will take place at Courthouse Square, Third and Main streets, on Sunday, Sept. 17 from noon-6 p.m. This event is focused on highlighting whole foods plant-based and vegan food and drink (non-alcoholic) businesses along with vegan-friendly companies. Cost: Free. More info: https://www.mcohio.org.

32. Cabbage Roll Dinner and Dance

A Cabbage Roll Dinner and Dance will be held at the American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St., Dayton, on Friday Sept. 22. Dinner is from 6-7:30 p.m. Music from Ed Klimczak will be from 7:30-10 p.m. Cost: $16 for members and $17 for non-members. $8 for just the dance. More info: 937-287-4275 or www.accdayton.com.

33. Oktoberfest Lederhosen Lunch

The Oktoberfest Lederhosen Lunch will take place at the Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North, on Friday, Sept. 22 from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. This community lunch features brats, metts, schnitzel sandwiches, German salads, homemade noodles and live entertainment. Cost: Free. More info: www.daytonartinstitute.org.

MUSIC

34. Tippapalooza Music Festival

The Tippapalooza Music Festival will take place in downtown Tipp City at the intersection of South Second Street and Main Street on Saturday, Sept. 2 from 5-11 p.m. Tippapalooza delivers an eclectic lineup of recording artists spanning a diverse spectrum of musical styles. Cost: $10 for a single-ticket presale. $20 for couples two presale tickets. $40 for a group of four presale tickets. More info: www.soundvalleydayton.com.

35. Gin Blossoms and Sugar Ray

The Gin Blossoms and Sugar Ray with special guests Tonic and Fastball will perform at the Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering, on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. Cost: $58.50-$152.50. More info: 937-296-3302 or www.fraze.com.

36. B-Caged Band

The B-Caged Band will perform at the American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St., Dayton, on Friday, Sept. 8 from 7-11 p.m. The band will play hits from the ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s and more. Beer, wine, soft drinks, and snacks are included. Food available for purchase. Cost: $10 for members and $11 for non-members. More info: 937-287-4275 or www.accdayton.com.

OUTDOORS

37. Balloon Fest: A Hot Air Affair

Balloon Fest: A Hot Air Affair will take place at the Historic Grimes Field, 1636 N. Main St., Urbana, on Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9 from 5-9 p.m. The balloons will launch at 6 p.m. followed by a pizza or chicken wings eating contest. Closing the event will be a balloon glow at 7:30 p.m. Cost: $3 for adults and $2 for children. More info: https://sites.google.com/view/balloonfesturbana.

38. Bare Hair 5K

The Bare Hair 5K will be held at Patricia Allyn Park, 7256 Ohio 48, Springboro, on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 9 a.m. The family friendly 5K run/walk raises awareness and funds for alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes people to lose their hair. Cost: $25 for adults. $15 for kids. $65 for a family of four. More info: https://thebarehair.weebly.com.

39. Dayton Knights of Columbus Golf Tournament

The Dayton Knights of Columbus Golf Tournament for the Wounded Warriors Project will be held at Yankee Trace, 10000 Yankee St., Centerville, on Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Cost: $100. More info: 925-519-6271 or www.Golf.KofC14400.org.

40. Air Force Marathon

This year’s Air Force Marathon will take place at National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton, on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 a.m. Race weekend features five event distances; a marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K, and Tailwind Trot 1K Kids’ Run as well as a three-person marathon relay and two Fly! Fight! Win! Cost: $25-$250. More info: https://www.usafmarathon.com.

41. Dayton Auto Auction Charity Golf Scramble

The 31st annual Dayton Auto Auction Charity Golf Scramble will be held at the Miami Valley Golf Club, 3311 Salem Ave., Dayton, on Monday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The event benefits United Rehabilitation Services. Registration is at 10 a.m. Lunch is at 11 a.m. Shotgun start is at noon. Dinner and an auction are at 5 p.m. Cost: $150. More info: www.ursdayton.org.

42. Brunner Literacy Center 5K Run/Walk

The Brunner Literacy Center’s 5K Run/Walk will be held at Englewood MetroPark, 4361 National Road, on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. Runners’ participation will raise money for literacy and inspire people to read. Cost: $25-$30. More info: www.brunnerliteracy.org.

43. UD’s Thomas J. Frerick 5K

The University of Dayton Department of Health and Sport Science will hold its annual Thomas J. Frerick’s 5K at the University of Dayton RecPlex, 2 Evanston Ave., on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. Prizes will be awarded to the male and female overall winners and the top three males and females in each age division. Cost: $30 for in-person 5K and free for virtual 5K. More info: https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/Dayton/ThomasJFrericks5k.

THEATER

44. ‘Bright Star’

Beavercreek Community Theatre, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Road, will present “Bright Star” on Sept. 1, 2, 8 and 9 at 8 p.m. and Sept. 3, 9 and 10 at 3 p.m. Inspired by a true story and featuring a bluegrass score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, the musical tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption in the American South in the 1920s and 1940s. Cost: $15-$18. More info: 937-429-4737 or www.bctheatre.org.

Credit: HUMAN RACE THEATRE COMPANY Credit: HUMAN RACE THEATRE COMPANY

45. ‘This is Tom Jones!’

The Human Race Theatre Company will present “This is Tom Jones!” at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton, Thursday, Sept. 7-24. Showings will be at 2 p.m. on Sept. 10, 17, 23 and 24; 7 p.m. on Sept. 10, 12, 13 and 20; and 8 p.m. on Sept. 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23. Aristocrats, wenches and scalawags abound in this bawdy and rollicking romp through the back roads and bedchambers of England. Cost: $20-$53. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

46. ‘The Producers’

TheatreLab Dayton will present Mel Brooks’ musical comedy “The Producers” at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, on Friday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 16 at 2 and 8 p.m. Cost: $18.50-$58.50. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

47. DPAA Season Opening Spectacular

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (Dayton Ballet, Dayton Opera, Dayton Philharmonic) will be showcased in “Prince Orlofsky’s Grand Masquerade” on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 17 at 2:30 p.m. At the heart of the performance is Act II from Strauss’ comic opera, “Fledermaus” (“Revenge Of The Bat”). The scene is Prince Orlofsky’s party, where disguises and deception abound. Special guest artist: “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Monet x Change. Cost: $23.50-$88.50. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

48. ‘Radio Golf’

August Wilson’s final play, having its local premiere courtesy of Dayton Theatre Guild through Sept. 10, concerns Harmond Wilks, who is running to be the first Black mayor of Pittsburgh. The arrival of an unexpected visitor challenges Harmond’s integrity. 8 p.m. Fridays, 5 p.m. Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at the Guild, 430 Wayne Ave. Cost: $14-$21. More info: www.daytontheatreguild.org.

49. ‘The Prom’

This Tony-nominated musical from the songwriting team of Broadway’s “The Wedding Singer” receives its local premiere Sept. 22-Oct. 8. The tuneful, relevant and uplifting story focuses on four eccentric Broadway stars seeking to help a small-town girl go to prom with her girlfriend. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at the Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton. $18-$20. 937-424-8477 or daytonplayhouse.com.

VISUAL ARTS

50. ‘The Secret War: UXO in Laos’

Dayton’s International Peace Museum’s exhibit “The Secret War: UXO in Laos” continues through Oct. 7. The exhibit highlights the lasting impacts of the conflict in Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam after American troops left the region 50 years ago. Cost: Free. More info: 937-397-4695 or www.peace.museum.