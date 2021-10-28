Dayton communities hosting trick-or-treating tonight: Some make changes due to weather

Beggars Night — or trick-or-treat night — will be held in many communities tonight through Sunday, Oct. 31.
Is trick-or-treating happening in your community? Below are community trick-or-treat dates and times, organized by county, then community.
BUTLER COUNTY
Fairfield: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Hamilton: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Madison Twp: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.
Middletown: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Monroe: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Oxford: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Trenton: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.
West Chester Twp.: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
CLARK COUNTY
Clark County: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.
GREENE COUNTY
Beavercreek: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Bellbrook: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Fairborn: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Xenia: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Yellow Springs: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
MIAMI COUNTY
Covington: Thursday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.
Piqua: Saturday, Oct. 30, 1-3 p.m. (changed from Oct. 28 due to inclement weather)
Tipp City: Thursday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.
Troy: Thursday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.
West Milton: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m. (Changed due to inclement weather)
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
Butler Twp.: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Centerville: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Dayton: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Englewood: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Huber Heights: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Kettering: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Miami Twp.: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Moraine: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Riverside: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Trotwood: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. (City is having drive-thru event Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Trotwood Industrial Park)
Vandalia: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Washington Twp.: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
West Carrollton: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
PREBLE COUNTY
Eaton: Thursday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m. (An earlier version contained the incorrect date.)
Lewisburg: Thursday, Oct. 28, 6-7:30 p.m.
West Alexandria: Sunday, Oct. 28, 5:30-7:30 p.m. (Changed due to inclement weather)
WARREN COUNTY
Carlisle: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Clearcreek Twp.: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Franklin: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Lebanon: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Mason: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Springboro: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
