A new Jubie’s Creamery will open in Troy this summer, and it is hiring

Jubie’s Creamery is opening its third ice cream shop in the Dayton region at 79 Foss Way in Troy.

This location was the former home of Oh Crêpe. The crêpe shop closed in Dec. 2023, but plans to keeps its mobile trailer up and running.

Julie Domicone, a Miami Valley native who owns the ice cream shop with her father, Fred, and mother, Stacey, opened Jubie’s Creamery in Fairborn at 471 W. Dayton Yellow Springs Road in 2018. This was followed by a Moraine location at 2749 W. Alex Bell Road in 2022.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

Domicone attributes their success to having the community’s support in Fairborn from day one, as well as having a team of great employees that they invest in.

The Troy ice cream shop will be a little bit smaller than Jubie’s Fairborn and Moraine locations. Domicone said they are working with the city to add a drive-thru window and expand outdoor seating. After a few cosmetic updates, Jubie’s Creamery is hoping to open sometime this summer.

The family has been thinking about adding a third location for about a year. When they saw that Oh Crêpe was closing its brick-and-mortar, they went to check out the space and everything fell into place.

“We’re really looking for a community that we think would embrace us the way we have had in the past,” Domicone said. “Troy really stuck out as one of those communities that we would want to target.”

Jubie’s Creamery is looking forwarding to getting involved with Troy because its community has a sense of pride when it comes to local businesses. It’s important to Domicone to be involved in the local school district from serving ice cream at the beginning and end of the school year to hosting a create-your-own flavor contest.

She is looking forward to being next door to Timber & Bow Play Studio and being near the high school, soccer fields and several neighborhoods.

Jubie’s Creamery is hiring for an assistant store manager, as well as four to five team leaders for the Troy location. Domicone plans to hire 15 to 20 other team members about a month before opening. For more information and updates, visit jubiescreamery.com or the ice cream shop’s Facebook, Instagram or TikTok pages.

