ANALYSIS: Springboro man’s first impression not strong enough for ‘The Bachelorette’

Taylor Pegg’s search for love came to an abrupt end Monday on the Season 20 premiere of ABC’s “The Bachelorette.”

The 32-year-old loan officer from Springboro failed to receive a rose from Charity Lawson, the 27-year-old child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia who stars as this season’s bachelorette.

Fans of the franchise know the first meet-and-greet cocktail party is always make-or-break. In most cases, the bolder the better. If you’re not the boy next door you might as well be the villain. But above all else, you never want to run the risk of disappearing or fading into the background. Waiting too long to capture the bachelorette’s attention can be detrimental due to lack of time and number of competitors. Monday’s refreshingly diverse premiere featured 25 men vying for Charity’s heart with professions ranging from airline pilot to pro wrestler to world record jumper. The fast-paced, jockey for position environment, rocked by loose-lipped drama from frontrunner Brayden, seemed too much for Taylor, whose lack of airtime and reluctance to approach Charity was unfortunate.

Taylor didn’t have a successful night but the evening wasn’t a total loss. He definitely charmed out of the gate by humorously and uniquely recording his arrival. He used his limo exit to preserve the moment he and Charity met for the first time for the sake of their potential future children, a gesture Charity appreciated. “This is great,” she said. “A home video already.” Afterward, he basically vanished as other contestants secured valuable one-on-one conversations with Charity.

In addition, Taylor managed to unknowingly speak with Charity’s brother Nehemiah, who infiltrated the cocktail party in disguise as a bartender to gather intel unbeknownst to her. When asked to share his thoughts, it appeared he was overwhelmed by the experience.

“I’ve got that excitement plus the anxiety, trying to find your moment to find Charity,” Taylor explained.

“Have you talked with her?” Nehemiah asked.

“No,” Taylor replied. “I would love to. I’ve been waiting for this moment. I’ve wanted to be able to see her so I can say hi.”

Later in the evening when Nehemiah revealed his true identity, the camera caught Taylor questioning his responses.

“I didn’t think I said anything bad,” he exclaimed.

Did Taylor ever muster the courage to pull Charity aside before the rose ceremony? Who knows. In the end, it was too little too late.

The premiere also revealed another Miami Valley connection. Warwick, a 27-year-old construction manager from Nashville who was among the lucky 19 to advance, told Charity he’d like to take her to visit his parents who live in Oxford.

“The Bachelorette” airs Mondays on ABC and also streams on Hulu.